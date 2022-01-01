Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Dress New as They Go Out for Dinner in NYC

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury stepped out in New York City for a date on New Years Eve – as fans continue to speculate the couple will return from the committed trip.

The influencer, 22, and her boxer, also 22, were dressed to perfection as they went together for a romantic dinner in Tao.

Molly-Mae looked stunning in a gray blazer which she teamed with relaxed blue jeans and a brown faux fur coat after flying to the Big Apple for a surprise trip Tommy hosted, which led to the whispers of engagement.

Molly-Mae looked amazing as she raised her waist in a pair of white heels and carried a coordinating white handbag under her arm.

Her blonde tresses were styled in neat curls and rolled into a sleek bun, with several locks framing her face.

She completed the look with rectangular gold earrings while wearing a surgical mask to ensure she was obeying U.S. coronavirus rules.

Tommy looked good-looking as he held her hand, wearing a white shirt under a black coat and sleek black pants.

The pair landed on Thursday, arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport with plenty of luggage in tow after Tommy surprised Molly-Mae with the trip.

And as the loving couple embarked on their New Years’ getaway, fans of the reality TV stars couldn’t help but wonder if the trip could see Tommy putting a ring on it.

Twitter was on fire with guesswork, even from those who wouldn’t consider themselves fans of the high-profile pair.

One of them simply wrote, “I have a strong feeling Tommy is going to propose to Molly Mae in New York.”

Another agreed, tweeting: “Tommy Fury proposes 100% to Molly Mae in New York, I put it there…”

Let’s go ! The couple shared a loving snap on the plane where they flew in business class and wore their face masks

A third teased that if the sportsman didn’t propose she would be heartbroken.

Meanwhile, another tweet read, “I don’t buy into this celebrity / influencer stuff, but if Tommy doesn’t propose to Molly Mae in NYC after surprising her with a New Years trip, I’ll be seriously disappointed. “

On departure day, the PrettyLittleThing Creative Director took to her Instagram Story to share a snapshot holding their passports and tickets and wrote, “Best surprise EVER!” Next to her.

Style: She also posted snaps on her gate in the terminal building before the flight

The couple also shared a love snap aboard the plane where they flew in business class and wore their face masks.

Explaining how the surprise happened, Molly-Mae wrote, “We were on our usual walk yesterday and he told me out of nowhere that I had to pack my suitcase because he was taking me to New York tomorrow! Still … in shock. I’m so lucky! ‘

She also posted pictures on her gate in the terminal building before the flight.