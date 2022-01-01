The mini-dress trend will be my biggest investment in 2022





Until recently, I hadn’t worn a dress that fell above my knees in years. I happily rode the midi and maxi dress train for most of my 30s, loving the versatility they gave me. For me, short dresses were a thing of the past, meaning festive days for a long time. I’ve never seen them as versatile pieces that can be worn on a daily basis. Then the resurgent mini-dress trend hit like a ton of bricks. All of a sudden I’m bombarded with micro-dresses of all shapes and styles, designed for everything from a well-deserved night out to a day of racing. Perhaps the (literal) rise in cropped hemlines can be attributed to this year’s biggest re-emergence bandage trend. Indeed, it seems that all the big designer houses, from Chanel, Versace, to MiuMiu, are delivering their take on the mini trend. We saw fitted beaded figures, comfy and roomy sweater dresses, and even peasant mini dresses (here looking at you Den). So why shouldn’t I follow suit? These legs haven’t seen much sun in the past couple of years, and maybe it’s high time to give them the credit they deserve. And there’s just something so fun and carefree about a minidress and we could all use a fair amount of both these days. To fully embrace the trend, I came up with a sartorial game plan to incorporate it into my everyday life. From day to night, I’ve compiled three foolproof sets that make the minidress a year-round staple. Check out the proof below. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. For a night As the holiday season draws to a close, I hope there is still a lot to celebrate in 2022, and I come prepared. A beaded shift dress paired with a square blazer, candy-colored heels, and a chic clutch bag are the perfect combo for any night out that might come my way. Brunch outfit If I’m being honest, my socializing these days is usually for brunch with my close friends. And while these types of dates require a more casual outfit, I like to add a touch of whimsy via a whimsical print mini dress, a sturdy and versatile riding boot, and cool sculptural accessories. Who says brunch can’t be about style? Suitable for work Although I don’t show up at an office every day, I am often found wandering the city, jumping from one work appointment to another. Thus, a look that is both comfortable and current is essential. I love the look of a sleeveless flowy mini dress layered over a turtleneck and bulky loafers. This is a fresh, elevated version of the private school uniforms I wore as a kid and class is on!

