The Best Fitness Equipment Checklist for New Year’s Resolutions

With the New Year fast approaching, now is the time when many of us start making New Year’s resolutions related to fitness. Maybe your goal is to lose weight, or maybe you’re trying to get stronger, or maybe your intention is to take your existing workout routine to the next level. Either way, you need the right equipment to help you achieve your goal. To that end, we’ve put together the best fitness equipment checklist to support your New Years resolution.

This list of fitness equipment recommendations covers all the bases in terms of the key products you need, from shoes and clothing to headphones and more. Think of this as your must-have fitness equipment checklist to help you reach your goals and achieve your resolution for the coming year.

A sturdy pair of running shoes

Few things are more part of a strong fitness routine than a good pair of running shoes. Running shoes these days are technological marvels, designed to maximize your comfort, performance and longevity.

We recommend: Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2

Nike has always made great running shoes, but with the latest versions of the React Infinity Run Flyknits the company has really taken the game up a notch. These are some of the brand’s most meticulously tested and designed shoes, designed to deliver a great experience. cushioned run as well as exceptional support and stability. They’re also built to last and will provide years (and miles) of comfortable running.

A stable pair of lifting shoes

Whether you’re hitting the gym to improve your fitness a bit, or you’re a weightlifter looking to crank up your gains, the foundation provided by a sturdy pair of lifting shoes can be instrumental in getting the most out of your performance. They can also help ensure that you have the stability necessary to avoid injury.

We recommend: Reebok Nano X1 Men’s Training Shoes

When it comes to shoeing your clogs with really good sneakers, it’s hard to beat the Reebok Nano X1s. Not only are they super comfortable with their lightweight, breathable design, their three-quarter flat soles and curved toes provide both the stability needed to lift and the versatility needed to perform movements.

A versatile training shirt

Workout shirts come in a wide variety of styles and designs, but whatever the case, you should aim for a comfortable and functional shirt no matter what activity you engage in. This means that it adapts well and is pleasant on the skin. , is breathable and prevents perspiration from accumulating too much.

We recommend: Lululemon Drysense Training Short Sleeve Shirt

This shirt from Lululemon is fantastic in every way whether you are looking to run, lift or stretch. Its technical fabric is sweat-wicking, and not only is it comfortable, but it also looks great. It’s also built to last, with small details like a loop at the back of the neck to hang it up to dry without stretching the elastic.

Comfortable sports shorts

There may be no workout clothes more integrated into your routine than a pair of quality gym shorts. While you can do without virtually any other outfit, shorts are a must-have for obvious reasons. When choosing a pair of gym shorts, your goal should be to achieve comfort and a functional fit that allows you to move easily.

We recommend: Puma Cloudspun 8 inch training shorts

If you’re looking for the softest, most comfortable workout shorts money can buy, you’ve found them. Puma has really gone above and beyond this time around, designing shorts that are just plain amazing. They’re great for any activity, whether you’re at the gym, running, or in the yoga studio, and they look great too.

A cozy sports sweatshirt

A quality sports sweatshirt can be invaluable for your comfort when heading to or from the gym, or for outdoor workouts in cooler climates. It can also help keep your muscles warmed up and ready to go if you’re waiting on the sidelines.

We recommend: NOBULL Performance Zip Hoodie

For these purposes this zip-up hoodie from NOBULL is amazing. Not only is it soft and comfortable, with some of the nicest fabrics on the market, it also looks absolutely fantastic. It’s the only sweatshirt we’ve found designed to fit an athletic figure like a glove.

Comfortable training socks

The type of socks you wear to the gym may seem like a small detail, but sometimes the success is in the details. They can ensure that you exercise comfortably, boost your stability somewhat, and even protect you from blisters, which can devastate your performance.

We Recommend: Feetures Elite Max Cushion No Show Tab

These socks from Feetures offer a truly unmatched level of comfort. They fit perfectly, not only providing a comfortable experience, but reducing the risk of blisters. They are also built to last.

A pair of gym headphones

No workout is complete without a soundtrack, which means you need a sturdy pair of gym headphones. Look for a well-fitting pair with a long battery life that is tough enough to withstand sweat and wear. They should sound good too, of course.

We recommend: Jabra Elite 7 active headphones

Jabra Elite 7 Active headphones deliver the best workout audio experience ever. Super slip-resistant, durable and waterproof, they’re tough enough to withstand whatever you throw at them. They also have great sound which is enhanced by active noise cancellation.

A large set of dumbbells

When it comes to working out at home, you need weights. While dumbbells tend to be the best option for a home gym, getting the weight range needed to enjoy a truly full workout takes a ton of space and even more money.

We recommend: Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells

These adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex offer the perfect solution. They bring home the equivalent of 15 sets of dumbbells and are easier to adjust than other similar products.

A kettlebell

A kettlebell can be an amazing tool for a home gym thanks to the versatility it offers. With one, you can perform a wide variety of isolated and complete body movements, allowing you to get a truly complete training experience.

We recommend: Kettlebell Kings Adjustable Kettlebell

Like the adjustable dumbbells mentioned above, this adjustable kettlebell from Kettlebell Kings solves the major problem of bringing home a wide range of weights without eating up too much space and money. With a weight range of 10 to 40 pounds, it offers the variety you need to perform a multitude of different workouts and difficulty levels. It’s also easy to adjust between different weight settings.

A fitness tracker

These days, wearable technology is changing the game of fitness, allowing fitness enthusiasts to collect all the data they need to get the most out of their workout. Quality fitness trackers help you get the most out of your performance and recovery, and that you are really working towards your goals.

We recommend: Fitbit Charge 5

When it comes to tracking your workout (and pretty much everything that’s going on in your body), few to no fitness trackers compare to Fitbit’s new Charge 5. Not only does it collect data on calories burned, heart rate, and other basic fitness information, it also provides sleep coaching, GPS, and even stress management. If you’re looking to collect and get the most out of your biometrics, the Charge 5 is hard to beat.

