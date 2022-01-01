Hyderabad billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy orchestrates a unique pair of frontline workers and the fashion industry at the Bangalore Times Fashion Week grand finale





Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 1 (ANI / Heylin Spark): Business mogul Sudha Reddy of Hyderabad set the scene on fire as she starred Indian fashion designer Neeta Lulla for the chic grand finale of the 6th edition of the Bangalore Times Fashion Week held at JW Marriott. Inspired by Victorian fashion, she looked surreal and divine as she walked down the ramp in a tailored outfit that required over 200 hours of intricate craftsmanship. Widely known for her compassionate temperament, Reddy ensured that she combined her innate passion for philanthropy with her admiration for fashion. Supporting the event’s theme of conscious fashion, she also ensured that the final show spotlighted frontline workers with female police officers from Bengaluru Police Force, viz. K. Rajeshwari, Shivarathna S, MCKavitha and Kavitha GM who joined her on the ramp for the final arc, a unique initiative first adopted at a fashion event. It was indeed an inspiring moment to see each of these champions greeted with great positivity and pride as they received a standing ovation from the seated audience as they were congratulated and applauded. Reddy, who recently made headlines for his Met Gala appearance this year, has been actively working on the upliftment of humanity 365 days a year. In an attempt to give back to the farming community, she recently partnered with the Gramya Resource Center for Women and Kisan Mitra to help rehabilitate farming families, who lost their lives by suicide due to the financial burden, crop failure and bad debt. She also hosted a jubilation night for cancer patients at the Sparsh Hospice Facility and also donated an Operation Theater (OT) complex to Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. Sudha Reddy says: “I am very happy to have creatively aligned with one of my favorite fashion inspirations, Neeta Lulla, someone who champions strong and independent women through her work. The collection speaks the language of pure romance but also celebrates the power of a woman. A woman can be anything: a housewife, an entrepreneur and also a balanced mix of the two. I am very happy to represent the current generation of women who are fearless yet feminine and who can run a house, go to work and follow their passions without flinching. I am honored to have had the opportunity to inject meaning into something as mainstream as fashion and to celebrate the efforts of frontline warriors who have been nothing short of heroes during the pandemic. “ Hailed as one of India Inc’s most notable benefactors, Sudha Reddy offers the inclusive microcosm of billionaires. Shifting from “check philanthropy” to “hands-on philanthropy,” the Sudha Reddy Foundation works for affordable health care and accessible education. She runs the Megha Group Of Industries and was the only Indian woman to be nominated for the Global Gift Empowerment Of Women Award. With a commitment and a vision to continually commit to her personal fortune, she presented grants to two charities viz. ‘Action Against Hunger and Fight Hunger Foundation’ and ‘Breast Cancer Research Foundation’ in Paris in the presence of Elizabeth Hurley. She was the only Indian celebrity and the first celebrity of Hyderabad origin to be invited to the iconic Met Gala ball this year. This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / Heylin Spark) This story is automatically generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint is not responsible for its content.

