Male styling and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Style 2022

Decode the look of lead

Hair: Medium length, designed to have a side swept wave.

Eyebrows : Trimmed and shaped for a clean, defined look.

Face: Clean shaven, the strongest grooming trend of the year.

Lips: Thin, crisp and mat lips.

Others: Dark blue leather jacket.

The eight key trends

1.Active sport

The strongest years look. Be seen in casual clothes with a sporty touch or make activewear your casual daytime outfit. Wear sweatpants, sports jackets, trainers, lounge pants and fitted tops.

2.The bad urban boys

The leather is strong and here to stay. On jackets or bags, and even tight pants. The return of skinny jeans that feel like a second skin. Also big buckle belts, ear studs and tattoos! Another revival of the early 80s.

3.Durability

Recycling and reuse remains the biggest fashion file of the year. Mix and match so that each look looks different. Switch to products made from sustainable materials and support brands that follow ethical practices. For shoes, accessories and leisure wear.

4. Artistic and creative

Being creative doesn’t mean being quirky and unconventional. Experiment with unusual details: Mandarin or Nehru collars, enveloping silhouettes, especially for, but not exclusively, home and loungewear. Also, for evening and casual wear.

5. Work smart

Shirts with short collars, contrasting buttons and cuffs, white shirts of various shapes and shapes, fewer jackets but more vests and cardigans. Straight slim fit pants and dress shoes with round toe lace up. Fortunately, the end of pointy shoes.

6. Right to accessorize: The wrist, hands and feet are the zone of concentration. Bracelets, cufflinks and a strong emphasis on footwear and footwear with a sporty or semi-formal touch. Also, ankle length (or longer) leather boots for party outfits!

7. Get connected: Multifunctional gadgets, especially smartwatches and mowers. An emphasis on lifestyle products with stylish futuristic designs. White and silver on black.

8. Lifestyle: Upgrading your personal space with design elements will become important. Office accessories, gadgets for cleaning, purifying and exercising will be used in abundance. Urban mobility will consist of going electric. Gadgets will become more technological and more design oriented than ever.

Colors of the year

Blue

Blue corresponds to the years that are colored. Consider shades Navy, Aqua, Midnight Blue, Krishna Blue, and Very Peri (a new shade of blue with a purple and red undertone as defined by Pantone).

Marine: Sportswear and sportswear.

Aqua: Everyday clothes

Midnight blue: Combinations

Krishna Blue: Leisure and daywear

Very perished: Office shirts, winter accessories and on some beach wear.

Blue can be worn over casual wear, casual wear, and even formal and work wear. From jeans to pointed business suits, you can use color in a variety of tones and intensities.

The blue dress shirt is by far one of the most reliable items in our wardrobe, capable of getting you through Monday meetings or evening business meetings.

A dark blue suit is important in your wardrobe, and it can be of different hues. It can be worn just as easily in the office as it is for a formal evening.

Color preview

Palette: Cold

Wear it with: White, yellow, orange and other shades of blue.

Metallic match: Silver

Shades and tints: Pastel à Marine

Complexion: Pale to dark

Five golden rules for wearing blue

1. Shades lighter at the top and darker at the bottom.

2. If you are pale, you can wear lighter or darker tones.

3. If you are dark, you should stick with darker tones.

4. Shades of blue variations look great when worn together.

5. Always pair your blue clothes with black accessories.

Other colors

Black continues to dominate. Especially on traditional and ethnic clothing, evening and formal wear. Black with black is the only combination to be made. This year, the white will disappear temporarily (except on the shirts). Meanwhile, gray will continue to be worn and seen.

Metallic years are silver, which works well with blue and black. Think zippers, jewelry, accessories, closures, reflective bands, and watches.

Neon on sports shoes, red and blue for casual shoes and black or blue on bags and other accessories.

Five clothes of the year

1. Hoodies

The high quality hoodies from Guess are available in several color variations and are versatile for many casual looks.

Not just on streetwear but also on casual wear. Hip-hop is a strong influence for boys and young men.

I recommend: The super soft and super comfy hoodies from Guess.

2.Jackets

Puma’s race-inspired jacket allows for great freedom of movement and protects you in cold or windy weather

For boys and even men in their 30s and late 40s.

Wear them with skinny jeans over fitted long sleeve tops.

I recommend: The very sexy puffy bombers from Puma.

3. Kurta pajamas

The breathable cotton and linen kurta comes with stylish fitted pants from Jaypore

A structured silhouette on the comfort cut. Dark colors on the light.

Think beyond white and experiment with colors, patterns, and embellishments depending on the time, occasion, and season.

I recommend: The fitted range from Jaypore. They can be worn from day to night.

4.white shirts

Shirt Theory’s range of white shirts are made with premium cotton and have a great fit

This year, you’ll need at least one classic, well-cut and fitted white dress shirt that you can wear under a jacket or even on its own.

A good white shirt is a must have for every man and speaks for you often, even before you do.

I recommend: The well-cut semi-formal cropped collar and wraparound white shirts from Shirt Theory.

5.Night costumes

Dusk sleepsuits are the perfect sleepwear for cozy nights and relaxed mornings

Wearing overnight suits will keep you comfortable, light and airy all year round, and yes, they’re back and here to stay.

Based on the fabric they are made of; they will keep you warm in the winter just as they will keep you cool and airy in the summer.

I recommend: Dusk’s Night Costumes. They are made of viscose satin and are sultry against the body. The multi-pockets make them extremely functional.

The details

Zippers

The more you see them, the better. On everything from jackets to bags and even cardigans and sweaters.

Scarves

Niiya’s scarves have a rustic look and are available in intricate designs and color variations.

Drape them however you like and make them your go-to accessory. Over (or partially under) jackets, coats and even shirts, cardigans and sweaters.

Scarves are slowly but surely turning into luxury accessories. Pick one that is made of rich materials and ideally in earthy or deep and dark color tones.

I recommend: The astonishing and aesthetic range of scarves from Niiya.

Bags

Brown Bear’s work bag for men has a classic look and feel

Nothing better than a practical, spacious and compact shoulder bag for all your men’s essentials.

Choose black over brown and compact over bulky.

I recommend: The functional multi-pocket and high-quality leather bags from Brown Bear.

Dress the wrist

The wrist is at the center of concerns this year.

Cufflinks

Jayore’s chic cufflinks are studded with semi-precious stones

Square on round, large on small and jewel on plain.

Dress up your work or evening shirt with cufflinks and let them make their own style statement.

I recommend: The beautiful blue silver cufflinks handcrafted with labradorite from Jaypore.

Bracelets

Foret’s sustainable and vegan men’s bracelets stand out

Wear bracelets that catch the eye. Subtle details on bold styles and in your face.

Choose a size that sits securely on the wrist and does not slip over your hands.

I recommend: The range of beautifully designed, handmade and durable natural cork bracelets by Foret.

Smart watches

The Fit Bit watch rage is great for urban men with an active lifestyle (credit)

Like our phones, they have become essential for monitoring our activity, health and resting habits.

Choose a watch that is packed with features for your health, well-being, and helping you achieve your fitness goals.

I recommend: The stylish and multifunctional range of ultra-tech watches from Fit Bit.

Shoe

Sports

Asics running shoes are designed with comfort and breathability in mind

Think color and comfort. Bright hues on styles that offer the right support and are breathable.

Choose a durable pair and a contrasting color that doesn’t match the dominant palette of your sports or casual wear.

I recommend: The Asics Gel Nimbus Running Shoes. They look great and feel even better.

Casual

GreenSole’s sustainable and recycled shoes have a zero carbon footprint

Casual shoes offer a refreshing alternative to more formal shoes. When the rest of our shoe collection looks stale and serious, casual shoes, with their laid-back vibe, are a welcome relief.

The year will see an assortment of materials: from canvas or more ordinary fabric to denim and even recycled plastic.

I recommend: The sustainable, vegan and ecological range of GreenSole.

Semi formal

The fine leather finish of Joe Shu’s shoes allows you to dress up a casual look or dress up a nice suit

Men’s semi-formal shoes are like an out-of-office email equivalent. They signal that the job is done and that recess has arrived.

Experiment with colors, textures, and patterns. Mix and match your shoes with your clothes to make them look different.

I recommend: Eye-catching red and white casual lace-up sneakers from Joe Shu.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style, grooming and etiquette.

From HT Brunch, January 2, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Join us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch