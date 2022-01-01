Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in plunging gown for NYE





















Last modified on 01 January 2022 11:59 GMT

Rachel avery

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sensational as she rang Bermuda New Years to see her dazzling pic

If there’s a time to get glamorous, it’s New Years Eve, and Catherine zeta jones didn’t disappoint, wearing a plunging purple dress to ring in 2022. DISCOVER: Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Stunning Kitchen in $ 4.5 Million Home is Fit for a Queen The actress updated her fans with a steaming snap on the last day of 2021 to share her best wishes for the year ahead. Loading the player … WATCH: Heartwarming video of Catherine Zeta-Jones with her “best” She wrote: “Happy New Year dear friends. Outdoors feel the breeze and love the fresh air. Here is a healthy and happy 2022.” Catherine hosted 2022 in style The image showed Catherine at a romantic beachside dinner at her Bermuda vacation destination, and the 52-year-old looked utterly amazing. SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows off Phenomenal Dance Moves in Her Workout Gear READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones’ son Dylan shares heartfelt message about his famous family Catherine’s dress of choice was a jewel-toned number with a spaghetti strap and a paisley pattern. The star opted for a matching purple lipstick to tie the look together, and she wore her raven locks in a loose bun for the occasion. The actress always looks so chic In addition to the New Year’s greetings, the comments section had its fair share of compliments for the star with one Instagram user who wrote: “Love the dress !! Happy NY”, and another added: “You are beautiful.” Fans can always trust the actress to look flawless in her social media posts. On Wednesday, Catherine proved that even poolside bikini photos can be ultra glamorous. The couple are currently in Bermuda The Hollywood star lay on her bed in the black swimsuit that perfectly showed off her figure and featured an eye-catching strap for the middle of the bikini top. The actress let her natural hair flow behind her as she lay back on her bed, and she looked stunning with striking eye shadow and nude lipstick. During Catherine’s getaway with her husband, Hollywood star Michael Douglas, she shared a glimpse into their past. They took a photo one day while on a beautiful hike in the area. “Morning walk with that backdrop,” the actress simply captioned. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/20220101129900/catherine-zeta-jones-purple-sparkly-dress-new-years-eve/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos