Fashion
Why antique luxury public baths are back in demand
The old public baths in Syria’s second city, Aleppo, are filling up again, not because of a new fashion, but because of the blackouts that have made hot showers a luxury.
“We mainly rely on electricity to heat water in the house, but the electricity is cut off most of the time,” Mohammed Hariri said from a crowded public bath where he had waited his turn for half an hour.
“Here, we take all the time we need to shower,” the 31-year-old man told AFP.
Read also : Why luxury brands want a metaverse future
With their marble hammams, hexagonal fountains, and distinctive domes, Aleppo’s public baths have served for centuries as a social hub where men come together to bathe, listen to music, and even eat.
But water, fuel and electricity shortages in war-torn Syria have also made it a haven for those looking for a long, hot bath during the cold winter.
At Hammam al-Qawwas, one of more than 50 traditional public baths in the old city of Aleppo, diesel and firewood are used to power ovens providing hot water and steam.
Under its vaulted dome, men swaddled in towels sit in one of the many side rooms, some singing traditional Arabic tunes while drawing hot water from stone basins.
In an adjacent area, masseurs use soap and loofahs to rub clean clients lying flat on the marble floor, as restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic seem a world apart.
Flourishing business
Hariri said he used to visit Aleppo public baths with his father and uncles when he was a child.
Now he comes with his son, not to carry on a tradition, but because the water at home is not enough for his family of five.
“At home you have to shower in five minutes, but at public baths you can stay for five hours,” he said.
Many structures were severely damaged during several rounds of battles between regime forces and rebels.
Only a dozen have reopened since Aleppo’s return to full government control in 2016, according to AFP correspondents.
Sitting in the reception hall inside Hammam al-Qawwas, Ammar Radwan answered calls from clients seeking to make an appointment.
The 33-year-old who inherited the 14th-century public bathhouse from his grandfather said he never expected business to rebound.
“We reopened the hammam in 2017, after the end of the fighting in Aleppo, but we did not expect such participation,” he told AFP when updating a register of clients.
Among the regular clients of the public baths is Jalal al-Helou, a 53-year-old father of three.
“I go to the public baths at least once a month for a good cleaning,” he told AFP from inside a laundry room, a towel covering his wet body.
‘Need’
Like most people in Aleppo, Helou usually has to make do with cold or lukewarm water at home.
24-hour power cuts have reached 20 hours a day this year due to severe diesel fuel shortages.
Helou said he sometimes had to resort to firewood instead of the electric water heater for his family to bathe.
“Our priority is to provide (hot water) for the children,” he said.
The situation is the same for the owner of the public baths Nader Mashlah.
“The last time I had a good bath was two weeks ago,” said the 58-year-old after a scrub in the hammam.
At home, “the priority goes to the children, and if there is hot water left, my bath is quick and unsatisfactory,” he added.
A government worker and a father of six, Mashlah said he could afford few comforts in his own home.
But in the public baths, he relaxed and smoked shisha in front of a large fountain as other patrons passed by.
“In the past, going to public baths was mainly for fun,” he said between puffs.
“Today it has become a necessity at least once or twice a month.”
Read also : The flavor of the season in the luxury world, metaverse
Sources
2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/fashion/trends/why-ancient-luxury-bathhouses-are-back-in-demand-111641018629871.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]