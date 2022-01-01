Why antique luxury public baths are back in demand

The old public baths in Syria’s second city, Aleppo, are filling up again, not because of a new fashion, but because of the blackouts that have made hot showers a luxury.

“We mainly rely on electricity to heat water in the house, but the electricity is cut off most of the time,” Mohammed Hariri said from a crowded public bath where he had waited his turn for half an hour.

“Here, we take all the time we need to shower,” the 31-year-old man told AFP.

With their marble hammams, hexagonal fountains, and distinctive domes, Aleppo’s public baths have served for centuries as a social hub where men come together to bathe, listen to music, and even eat.

But water, fuel and electricity shortages in war-torn Syria have also made it a haven for those looking for a long, hot bath during the cold winter.

At Hammam al-Qawwas, one of more than 50 traditional public baths in the old city of Aleppo, diesel and firewood are used to power ovens providing hot water and steam.

Under its vaulted dome, men swaddled in towels sit in one of the many side rooms, some singing traditional Arabic tunes while drawing hot water from stone basins.

In an adjacent area, masseurs use soap and loofahs to rub clean clients lying flat on the marble floor, as restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic seem a world apart.

Flourishing business

Hariri said he used to visit Aleppo public baths with his father and uncles when he was a child.

Now he comes with his son, not to carry on a tradition, but because the water at home is not enough for his family of five.

“At home you have to shower in five minutes, but at public baths you can stay for five hours,” he said.

Many structures were severely damaged during several rounds of battles between regime forces and rebels.

Only a dozen have reopened since Aleppo’s return to full government control in 2016, according to AFP correspondents.

Sitting in the reception hall inside Hammam al-Qawwas, Ammar Radwan answered calls from clients seeking to make an appointment.

The 33-year-old who inherited the 14th-century public bathhouse from his grandfather said he never expected business to rebound.

“We reopened the hammam in 2017, after the end of the fighting in Aleppo, but we did not expect such participation,” he told AFP when updating a register of clients.

Among the regular clients of the public baths is Jalal al-Helou, a 53-year-old father of three.

“I go to the public baths at least once a month for a good cleaning,” he told AFP from inside a laundry room, a towel covering his wet body.

‘Need’

Like most people in Aleppo, Helou usually has to make do with cold or lukewarm water at home.

24-hour power cuts have reached 20 hours a day this year due to severe diesel fuel shortages.

Helou said he sometimes had to resort to firewood instead of the electric water heater for his family to bathe.

“Our priority is to provide (hot water) for the children,” he said.

The situation is the same for the owner of the public baths Nader Mashlah.

“The last time I had a good bath was two weeks ago,” said the 58-year-old after a scrub in the hammam.

At home, “the priority goes to the children, and if there is hot water left, my bath is quick and unsatisfactory,” he added.

A government worker and a father of six, Mashlah said he could afford few comforts in his own home.

But in the public baths, he relaxed and smoked shisha in front of a large fountain as other patrons passed by.

“In the past, going to public baths was mainly for fun,” he said between puffs.

“Today it has become a necessity at least once or twice a month.”

