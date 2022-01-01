The art of Yves Saint Laurent: the design house celebrates its 60th anniversary | Yves Saint Laurent

Simultaneous exhibitions to mark the 60th anniversary of Yves Saint Laurent’s first collection will be organized by six major Parisian museums in an unprecedented tribute from the art world to the late French fashion designer.

Events at the museums, including the Louvre and the Musée d’Orsay, will reveal how the famous couturier drew inspiration from some of the greatest artists of the 20th century, including Picasso, Matisse and Mondrian.

A set from the YSL fall / winter 1981 collection inspired by Henri Matisses La Blouse Roumaine (1940). Photograph: Nicolas Mathus / Estate of H. Matisse / Pierre Berg-Yves Saint Laurent Foundation, Paris

Mouna Mekouar, who organized the multi-center event that will showcase the work of the designers placed in the context of each institution’s permanent collections, said the participation of some of France’s largest and most renowned museums was unprecedented.

I thought it would be impossible to get so many museums to embrace our idea, but they were all very interested and extremely enthusiastic from the start. It is the first time that they have all worked together on the same project, Mekouar said.

Saint Laurent drew a lot of inspiration from art and this shows the links and dialogue between his work and the museum’s exhibitions. We didn’t want to put the clothes in a room, we wanted them there among the permanent collections.

YSL jacket from the spring / summer 1971 collection inspired by Martial Raysses Made in Japan-La Grande Odalisque (1964). Photograph: YVES SAINT LAURENT AT THE MUSES

Visitors will rediscover these collections while paying tribute to Yves Saint Laurent. It’s like a cultural archipelago.

Saint Laurent, who died in 2008 at the age of 71, was only 26 when he founded his haute couture house with businessman Pierre Berg in December 1961. He had moved to Paris nine years previously where his creations were made. were quickly pointed out and it was introduced to Christian Dior. , then a giant in the fashion world.

Yves Saint-Laurent with models after his first haute couture show in Paris in January 1962. Photography: AFP

Yves Saint Laurent presented his first haute couture show on January 29, 1962.

I believe that the work of a couturier is very similar to that of an artist. In fact, I have constantly found inspiration in the work of contemporary painters: Picasso, Matisse, Mondrian, Saint Laurent said later.

Always influenced by painting, I owe my collection of July 1966 to American painters like Wesselman, Roy Lichtenstein. All of my dresses were lit with landscapes, moons and sun, he added.

A YSL jacket from the Fall / Winter 1979 collection inspired by Pablo Picasso’s Portrait of Nusch luard (1937). Photograph: Picasso Estate – Copyright management / YVES SAINT LAURENT AUX MUSES

How to resist the pop art which was the expression of my youth.

The six museums participating in Yves Saint Laurent Aux Muses, which takes place from January 29 to May 15, are the Center Pompidou, the Museum of Modern Art in Paris, the Louvre Museum, the Orsay Museum, the Picasso Museum and the Yves Saint Laurent Museum.

Each will present different aspects of Saint Laurent’s work. At the Louvre, there will be some of his most exceptional clothes, including jackets embroidered with gold and crystals. At the Muse dArt Moderne in Paris, Saint Laurent creations will echo the colors of artists Pierre Bonnard and Raoul Dufy. The Muse d’Orsay will present some of the evening outfits it created for the Bal de Proust to mark the 100th birthday of the writer whose guests dressed by Saint Laurent included Baron Guy de Rothschild and Jane Birkin.

Yves Saint Laurent, photographed by Jeanloup Sieff in 1971. Photograph: Estate of Jeanloup Sieff / Center Pompidou, MNAM-CCI, Dist.

In total, 50 Saint Laurent creations will be presented as part of the exhibition as well as around 300 creations. At the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, visitors will be guided through the creation process, from sketches to finished garments.

Mekouar referred to the dialogue created by Saint Laurent between art and literature and said that the creator expressed a whole artistic universe through his creations.

It was not a single collection but a lifelong work that was linked to art. It is about looking at Saint Laurent from the point of view of art. Saint Laurent and Pierre Berg were both great art collectors and this had a great influence on fashion designs, Mekouar said.

Sketches of headdresses made for the bourgeois Bal des Ttes, 1956. Photograph: Jean-Franois Chavanne / MUSE DORSAY / YVES SAINT LAURENT AT THE MUSES

I think he would never have said he was an artist, but today with the links between art and fashion, I think we can see Saint Laurent as a creative artist.

Madison Cox, an American gardener who married Berg shortly before the latter’s death in 2017, and who is president of the Pierre Berg Yves Saint Laurent Foundation, said the exhibit was an extraordinary showcase of one of greatest innovators in French fashion.

For Yves Saint Laurent, the fine arts have been an inexhaustible source of inspiration, embracing all cultures throughout history. This constant dialogue was a key part of the designers’ ingenuity and boundless creativity, Cox wrote.