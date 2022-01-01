Zara January 2022 sale: the best deals to buy coats, dresses, bags and more

Zara is a favorite for a reason. The high street brand has carved out a loyal following, from laymen to royalty (Kate Middleton is known for wearing her clothes on countless occasions) thanks to its avant-garde pieces and affordable prices.

Her cult articles become instant hits: for example, her recent sold-out glossy crop top that sent our social media feeds into a frenzy (don’t worry, we’ve found some fools for that).

And this year it took it one step further by launching its first makeup line and even a pet range for your furry friends, making it a one stop shop for all your fashion needs.

Unlike other brands and retailers, Zara rarely hosts sales events, so when they do, that’s the big news. Its Black Friday event saw articles reduced by up to 40 percent. So it’s understandable that her Boxing Day and January sales are eagerly awaited.

If you want to know all about this year’s discounts, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for our pick of the best New Year’s deals.

Best Zara offers for January 2022

Mid Heel Glitter Slingback Shoes: Was 59.99, now 39.99, Zara.com

If you struggle to forget Carrie Bradshaw’s blue crystal-adorned Manolo Blahniks, but don’t have a casual 800 to blow off a pair of heels, consider these fools. Surprisingly similar to the designer pair, these heels are available in cobalt blue and magenta pink and feature a crystal buckle, with a pointed toe, square sole and back strap. Wear yours with everything from party dresses and jeans to a cute top for pub outings.

Knit Dress with Open Back: Was 49.99, now 29.99, Zara.com

Stay warm while looking stylish with this burgundy-colored knit dress, which is currently 40 percent off. Perfect for the colder months, it has a high neck, long sleeves and a midi length which means it pairs well with ankle boots and ankle boots.

Water Repellent Quilted Vest: Was 49.99, now 29.99, Zara.com

The perfect extra layer, this gilet will add extra warmth, weather resistance and style to your outdoor wardrobe. Quilted with a high collar, it’s a great way to stay insulated on winter walks and also has nifty front pockets to keep your hands warm. We also love the bright orange color which guarantees that you will stand out from the cold on gray days.

Mini Croc City Bag: Was 19.99, now 15.99, Zara.com

For a bag that will accompany you day and night, we fall for this mini bag with a very chic faux crocodile finish. Just the right size to hold all your essentials, it has a lined interior with pockets and a magnetic clasp closure. Depending on the occasion you wear it for, you can also choose to wear it using the stylish handle or carry it over your shoulder via a removable shoulder strap.

Draped Dress with Shoulder Pads: Was 49.99, now 29.99, Zara.com

The party doesn’t have to end in NYE. This mini dress is covered in party-ready sequins and features a long-sleeved high neck, 1980s-inspired epaulettes and draped fabric details. A similar style from the retailer (was 59.99, now 39.99, Zara.com), which is sadly now out of stock, was chosen as the best buy in our roundup of the best outfits for NYE. Worn by Claudia Winkleman during an episode of Come dance strictly this year this dress became an instant hit with our tester who said: it has a heaviness that makes it feel much higher than the price suggests, while the wrap-around silhouette has us fitted perfectly at the waist. We definitely think this will put you in the mood to groove.

2 in 1 training shorts: was 49.99, now 7.99, Zara.com

From the brand’s athletic line, Athleticz, Zara also gave us an incredible 80% yes, 80% discount on their 2 in 1 workout shorts, which combine inner leggings and a pair of light, elasticated shorts. Equipped with pockets and an adjustable waistband, we believe this is a solid investment, whether you’re stepping up your fitness routine or rushing into a lazy afternoon on the couch.

Double breasted cardigan with tie detail: was 29.99, now 19.99, Zara.com

A cozy knit is a staple of the winter wardrobe and this stylish one is currently at an impressive 30 percent off. Perfect for keeping warm in cold weather, it features a flattering V-neck with long rolled up sleeves and a criss-cross front tie closure, so you can wear it as tight or loose as you like. We also love the powder pink color, which will pair perfectly with most items in your wardrobe, from black tailored pants to denim jeans.

Oversized trench coat with pockets: Was 89.99, now 59.99, Zara.com

If you haven’t invested in a winter coat yet, consider this oversized trench coat, which has 30. Featuring a high color and an adjustable hood with drawstrings, it promises to get you. keep warm and dry on gray days, while making sure you always look stylish. The trench coat also has long sleeves, snap tabs and adjustable drawstrings at the waist, which means you can choose to tighten your waist or leave it loose.

Carrot Fit Cropped Pants: Was 29.99, now 19.99, Zara.com

No wardrobe is complete without a pair of well-fitting pants and we love these soft stone colored ones that would work just as well in the winter as in the warmer months. Designed with a high waist, they have side pockets, a nifty metal hook closure and are cut to be wider at the top, hips and thighs and tighter from the knee.

Padded parka with hood: 99.99, now 59.99, Zara.com

If you haven’t invested in a winter coat yet, consider this quilted parka that comes in black, stone and orange. Available in sizes small to extra large, it has a padded interior for extra warmth, a stand-up collar, an adjustable hood and elastic interior cuffs, as well as welt pockets on the hips and a practical interior pocket.

Argle Wool Beret: Was 19.99, now 12.99, Zara.com

If you watched the last season of Emilie in Paris and want to add a dose of French style to your own wardrobe, we suggest you get this wool beret. A shade that promises to be flattering on all skin tones, it comes in a cool blue and features a diamond print made up of diamond shapes in contrasting hues of gray and deep blue.

Double Breasted Straight Blazer: Was 69.99, now 49.99, Zara.com

Whether thrown over a summer dress or paired with a t-shirt and jeans, a blazer is a sartorial staple, and right now this one is 25% off. Designed with a chic beige plaid print, it features a lapel collar and front flap pockets, and is fully lined in a silky black material. We also love the double-breasted front closure, which would look as well buttoned for more formal affairs as it would be left loose on casual days.

Mini Rhinestone Piercing Pack: Was 11.99, now 7.99, Zara.com

Complete your look with this multipack of delicate earrings, currently at 30% off. Inside you’ll find five different styles that can be worn together or with existing jewelry you already own. Among our favorites is an earring adorned with a trio of pearls and an adjustable hoop finished with a glittering rectangular rhinestone.

How long does the Zaras January sale last?

It is currently unknown how long Zaras’ offers will last, but in 2020 they continued until mid-January 2021, making it much longer than Black Friday brands and summer sales.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to distort our coverage. Reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.