Men’s basketball: DePaul seeks to avoid 0-2 start when Providence visits Wintrust Arena

DePaul previously held the same position. Just two years ago, the Blue Demons started the season winning 12 of their first 13 games, raising expectations to a place they haven’t been for this schedule in a long time.

Coming into the Big East game with a 12-1 record to start the 2019-20 season, it was meant to be the catalyst for DePaul to do well in the conference and push for his first NCAA tournament appearance in 16 years. .

Instead, the Blue Demons lost their first two conference games – to Seton Hall and Providence – heartbreakingly, setting the team up for a disappointing Grand Est record: 3-15.

Fast forward to this season and DePaul – albeit with a new head coach and virtually a new roster – finds himself in a similar position to this team from two years ago. This season, the Blue Demons started off 9-1, hinting that this year could be the year they move up the Big East standings and return to the Big Dance.

After a two-week Covid hiatus, DePaul played his first conference game of the season, a visit to Butler last Wednesday. But, much like how the Blue Demons started playing in conference two years ago, DePaul’s efforts to start 1-0 failed, losing 63-59 after Brandon Johnson missed a free throw in the last few minutes. seconds to potentially send the game into overtime.

Now DePaul and head coach Tony Stubblefield are preparing for a highly anticipated game against No.21 Providence on Saturday at Wintrust, seeking to avoid a 0-2 start.

The Friars enter Saturday’s game 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big East. Ed Cooleys’ side are led by center Nate Watson, who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

A very, very good basketball team, a very well-trained team, Stubblefield said of Providence. … We’re going to have to play extremely hard to give ourselves a chance.

Stubblefield, who was hired last April to replace Dave Leitao, has spent the previous 11 years in Oregon as an assistant coach, reaching the NCAA tournament and the Final Four seven times in 2017. Even though he was an assistant for all of those games, Stubblefield has been a part of countless big regular season games that can shape the rest of your season.

He’s trying to avoid the latter with DePaul this season. It’s only the second Big East game played for DePaul on Saturday, but a 1-1 conference record rings and feels a lot better than 0-2.

Our thing is we have to keep improving, he said. Obviously we were lucky we got off to a good start, but that’s another part of the season – it’s the second part of the season and that’s the Big East. It’s going to be more difficult at night, at night. We will have to walk [up] our level of play reaches another level compared to the teams we play against.

DePaul struggled in his loss to Butler on Wednesday night, committing 21 turnovers, shooting 38.8% from the field and 30.4% from the 3-point line. After the game, Stubblefield mentioned that DePaul had only trained once – the day before the game against the Bulldogs – after his last game against UIC on December 14.

The Blue Demons were also without second-year forward David Jones against Butler, who was sidelined due to health and safety protocols. As of Friday afternoon, Stubblefield was unsure whether Jones would be available on Saturday.

Senior goalkeeper Javon Freeman-Liberty, who leads the team in points and assists, will need to have a much better game against Providence than he had at Butler, where he finished with 13 points on 4 shots on 16.

Saturday’s game is DePaul’s opportunity to secure his second signing victory of the season and, more importantly, avoid a seventh straight 0-2 start in the Grand Est.

The state of mind, however, doesn’t change from playing Butler against a ranked Providence team, according to Stubblefield.

I think the mindset changes when you get to Big East, because night after night you’re going to be challenged, he said.