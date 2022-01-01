Fashion
Men’s basketball: DePaul seeks to avoid 0-2 start when Providence visits Wintrust Arena
DePaul previously held the same position. Just two years ago, the Blue Demons started the season winning 12 of their first 13 games, raising expectations to a place they haven’t been for this schedule in a long time.
Coming into the Big East game with a 12-1 record to start the 2019-20 season, it was meant to be the catalyst for DePaul to do well in the conference and push for his first NCAA tournament appearance in 16 years. .
Instead, the Blue Demons lost their first two conference games – to Seton Hall and Providence – heartbreakingly, setting the team up for a disappointing Grand Est record: 3-15.
Fast forward to this season and DePaul – albeit with a new head coach and virtually a new roster – finds himself in a similar position to this team from two years ago. This season, the Blue Demons started off 9-1, hinting that this year could be the year they move up the Big East standings and return to the Big Dance.
After a two-week Covid hiatus, DePaul played his first conference game of the season, a visit to Butler last Wednesday. But, much like how the Blue Demons started playing in conference two years ago, DePaul’s efforts to start 1-0 failed, losing 63-59 after Brandon Johnson missed a free throw in the last few minutes. seconds to potentially send the game into overtime.
Now DePaul and head coach Tony Stubblefield are preparing for a highly anticipated game against No.21 Providence on Saturday at Wintrust, seeking to avoid a 0-2 start.
The Friars enter Saturday’s game 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big East. Ed Cooleys’ side are led by center Nate Watson, who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
A very, very good basketball team, a very well-trained team, Stubblefield said of Providence. … We’re going to have to play extremely hard to give ourselves a chance.
Stubblefield, who was hired last April to replace Dave Leitao, has spent the previous 11 years in Oregon as an assistant coach, reaching the NCAA tournament and the Final Four seven times in 2017. Even though he was an assistant for all of those games, Stubblefield has been a part of countless big regular season games that can shape the rest of your season.
He’s trying to avoid the latter with DePaul this season. It’s only the second Big East game played for DePaul on Saturday, but a 1-1 conference record rings and feels a lot better than 0-2.
Our thing is we have to keep improving, he said. Obviously we were lucky we got off to a good start, but that’s another part of the season – it’s the second part of the season and that’s the Big East. It’s going to be more difficult at night, at night. We will have to walk [up] our level of play reaches another level compared to the teams we play against.
DePaul struggled in his loss to Butler on Wednesday night, committing 21 turnovers, shooting 38.8% from the field and 30.4% from the 3-point line. After the game, Stubblefield mentioned that DePaul had only trained once – the day before the game against the Bulldogs – after his last game against UIC on December 14.
The Blue Demons were also without second-year forward David Jones against Butler, who was sidelined due to health and safety protocols. As of Friday afternoon, Stubblefield was unsure whether Jones would be available on Saturday.
Senior goalkeeper Javon Freeman-Liberty, who leads the team in points and assists, will need to have a much better game against Providence than he had at Butler, where he finished with 13 points on 4 shots on 16.
Saturday’s game is DePaul’s opportunity to secure his second signing victory of the season and, more importantly, avoid a seventh straight 0-2 start in the Grand Est.
The state of mind, however, doesn’t change from playing Butler against a ranked Providence team, according to Stubblefield.
I think the mindset changes when you get to Big East, because night after night you’re going to be challenged, he said.
Sources
2/ https://depauliaonline.com/56184/sports/mens-basketball-depaul-looks-to-avoid-an-0-2-start-when-providence-visits-wintrust-arena/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]