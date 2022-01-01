Fashion
Rebel Wilson stuns in see-through bronze gown on New Years Eve
Rebel Wilson was themed on New Years Eve!
Wilson shared a snap of her evening outfit Instagram published on Friday, December 31. The Pitch Perfect star was stunned in a sheer metallic bronze midi dress, topped with panties underneath. She paired the look with a simple pair of black pointed toe pumps as she posed while standing on an outdoor sofa.
Start the New Year with a bang! she wrote in the caption. HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from below!
Hours later, Wilson showed off another New Years outfit on the opposite side of the spectrum. In a boomerang from the actor posing in front of a plethora of fireworks over the water, Wilson ditched the dress for a pastel yellow hoodie and matching sweatpants as she grinned wide for the camera.
That’s until 2022! she captioned the post on Instagram.
2021 as a whole has been a great year for Wilson. The 41-year-old star has shot two of her upcoming films, including the British independent film The Almond and the Seahorse and the Netflix comedy Senior Year “alongside” This Is Us “star Justin Hartley. Both films mark his return. into comedy since his big year in 2019. That year, Wilson starred in the TV miniseries The Nortons and four films, including Cats, Jojo Rabbit, The Hustle, and Isnt It Romantic.
Wilson documented much of the filming process for the upcoming Netflix movie in a series of behind-the-scenes Instagram posts, including a time when she channeled her inner Britney Spears for the role.
She also released her first children’s book called Bella the Brave, which she says reflects moments from her own childhood.
In one Instagram Post shared in early December 2021, she shared three videos showcasing the first book in the series and how the series came about.
The inspiration behind Bella was really to tell important stories from my childhood where I learned as a person or I learned a good lesson and to try to convey positive messages to the children, but in a fun way. and entertaining, she said. Bella is obviously based on me as a young child, and there are all of the details strewn throughout the book that are real life to me.
Wilson said the book is full of details from her real life, which made it even more special to her.
In 2020, Wilson made headlines in what she dubbed her year of health as she embarked on a personal health journey in honor of her 40th birthday and inspired by her desire to get pregnant. The actor ended up achieving his goal with a month to spare.
Over the next year, she still shares insight into her continued journey to maintain her weight loss. In October 2021, almost a year after reaching his goal, Wilson opened up about his health and how his weight loss has transformed his life.
I went to the doctor and had my annual checkup last week, and he was like: Oh my God all your labs and blood tests are like the best they ever have summer and you know it’s just kinda remarkable she said on the Australian Morning sunrise show. I’m proud of myself for doing it and keeping it going this year even though now I’m back to work shooting movies.
