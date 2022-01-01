Michael Roberts, Lisa Armstrong scoop the Queen’s New Year’s honors – WWD

LONDON – Former Vanity Fair Style Director Michael Roberts, Telegraph Fashion Director Lisa Armstrong, and British Beauty Council’s Millie Kendall and Helena Grzesk – alongside US Open winner Emma Raducanu, from The Diver Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley and ‘007’ actor Daniel Craig – are among the 1122 Britons are recognized in the annual list of New Year’s honors, which is compiled and published by the British government.

The awards are presented during the year by Queen Elizabeth II and members of the Royal Family.

Roberts received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, while Armstrong received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or OBE, both for their services in fashion.

Kendall and Grzesk, who are Managing Director and COO at the British Beauty Council respectively, received an OBE and an MBE for their services to the hairdressing and beauty industry.

“This award signifies a change in the way our industry is viewed and an appreciation not only of my work, but also of the monumental efforts of the British Beauty Council and its partners to bring about this change,” said Kendall.

“This award is a demonstration of the positive strides we have made to be recognized as a global leader in innovation and education,” added Grzesk.

British Beauty Council CEO Millie Kendall and COO Helena Grzesk.

Courtesy

Raducanu, who landed a Dior ambassadorial post in October, has been honored with a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE, for her service to tennis. She is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam tennis tournament since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

“This year has been full of incredible surprises for me so ending 2021 with this meeting is very special. ” Raducanu said after the list of winners was revealed. Daley received an OBE for his diving services, LGBTQ rights and charity. “I am extremely proud to be honored with an OBE and it is like a responsibility to make the entire Commonwealth a better place for LGBTQ people, for women, for people of color,” Daley said. at the BBC. “By accepting this OBE, it is now my responsibility to try to help create change and help create that environment where everyone can be whoever they want, no matter where they are from. “

Craig received the rare Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George, an honor usually reserved for the best spies and diplomats, for his contributions to film and theater. The recognition is a nod to the character Craig has played for 15 years in the James Bond series.

“Absolutely Fabulous” star Joanna Lumley, who already holds an OBE awarded in 1995, has been named Dame for her campaign on behalf of the Gurkhas as well as for her television and film work. She is the daughter of a Gurkha Rifles officer and has been fighting for decades for the rights of Gurkha veterans to settle in the UK.

“I am amazed, delighted and touched beyond words to receive this colossal honor. It’s a complete and unexpected surprise and it’s the cutest and most beautiful gift you can imagine, ”said Lumley.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, received the title of Knight, along with a handful of other figures who have played a pivotal role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the medic- Deputy Chief for England Jonathan Van-Tam, and Scotland and Wales’ Chief Medical Officers Gregor Smith and Frank Atherton.

In the cultural sphere, Sadler’s Wells Artistic Director, Alistair Spalding, has been named a knight for service to dance. Wigmore Hall Artistic Director John Gilhooly received a CBE for services to music. Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls was named MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.