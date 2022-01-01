Photos: Vrbo Citrus Bowl Fans Fashion





Hawkeyes and Wildcats fans took the trip to Florida in style

Kellen Heaney, 11, from Venice, Fla., Shows off her Herky the Hawk gear at the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Geoff Stellfox / The Gazette) Carla White of Morganville, Ky. Shows off her Kentucky Wildcats Mickey Mouse ears at the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Geoff Stellfox / The Gazette) Ryan Kline of Frankfort, Ky., Sports his British sunglasses and jersey at the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Geoff Stellfox / The Gazette) Mike Krantz of Coralville gives his interpretation of the Heisman pose at the Citrus Bowl on Saturday January 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Geoff Stellfox / The Gazette) Dex Hambright, 7, of North Liberty Iowa, waves his Iowa foam finger at the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Geoff Stellfox / The Gazette) Hawkeyes fan wears corn cob earrings to support the team at the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Geoff Stellfox / The Gazette) Marty Polka from Tama, Iowa wears Mardi Gras-inspired outfit to support the Hawkeyes at the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Geoff Stellfox / The Gazette) Charles Heath from Iowa City, Iowa gets into the Florida spirit with an Iowa Hawaiian shirt and Pia Colada at the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Geoff Stellfox / The Gazette) Zach Ball from Lexington, Ky., Shows off his British pride in his jersey and banana suit at the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Geoff Stellfox / The Gazette) Kellen Heaney, 11, from Venice, Fla., Shows off her Herky the Hawk gear at the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Geoff Stellfox / The Gazette)

