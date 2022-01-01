ACC men’s basketball power rankings: Duke stays on top ahead of new year





New year, same old college basketball season. With 2022 officially here and ACC in full swing, our rhythms are here with another episode of The Chronicle’s power rankings from each team vying for the ACC crown: 1. Duke (11-1, 1-0) Previous ranking: 1 // Average ranking: 1.0 Another week, another easy choice to put Duke on top of the ACC. The Blue Devils had a brief scare after being led at halftime in their first conference game of the season thanks to a strong Virginia Tech side under Keve Aluma, but thanks to Paolo Banchero’s trio AJ Griffin. and Wendell Moore Jr., Duke came up with a win. At a glance through the ACC, it’s hard to see a team taking on the Blue Devils head-to-head. A conference loss is likely inevitable, but the depth of all-star power in this year’s squad will keep Duke in charge of a regular-season championship. -Jake Piazza 2. North Carolina (9-3, 1-0) Previous ranking: 3 // Average ranking: 2.8 Not much has changed for the Tar Heels since our last standings, with head coach Hubert Davis’ side winning their only game against Appalachian State less than thrillingly 70-50. That’s certainly not enough to wipe out the defensive worries behind North Carolina’s losses to Purdue, Tennessee and Kentucky, but with the rest of the ACC’s elite still struggling to string together wins, that’s enough to propel North Carolina to the coveted second place behind Duke. The Tar Heels showed flashes in the dying moments of 2021, but are expected to resolve to achieve a greater level of consistency in 2022. -Jonathan Levitan 3. Louisville (8-4, 2-0) Previous ranking: 6 // Average ranking: 4.0 Despite a 73-69 win over Wake Forest last Wednesday, do we really know a lot about these Cardinals? Only two players on transfer goalie Noah Locke and dynamic forward Malik Williams are averaging double-digit scores, and Louisville is shooting just 31.5% from away over the season. ESPN’s latest bracketology Joe Lunardis places the Cardinals in pencil as the No. 11 seed, but if the first part of the ACC game goes to the side, Louisville will end up on the outside. Chris Mack and company expect to go through competition next week against Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Florida State. -Max Rego 4. Miami (10-3, 2-0) Previous ranking: 5 // Average ranking: 4.3 Get overtime, all Duke athletics Subscribe to our weekly newsletter organized by an editorial. Cancel anytime. The Hurricanes went on to do what few other teams on this list could – win games. They extended a four-game winning streak to six with wins over Stetson and NC State, placing themselves in a prime position to race against some of the best ACCs over the next two weeks. In those two games, Miami shot 24 for 48 from beyond the arc and controlled the ball well. The trio of Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong have combined to create one of the most powerful attacks in the conference in recent times, giving Saturday’s game against Wake Forest the chance to become one of the big games. the most unexpected of the season. -Micha Hurewitz 5. Wake Forest (11-2, 1-1) Previous ranking: 2 // Average ranking: 5.3 At first glance, it would appear that our nomination of Wake Forest as the second best team in the conference was a bit preemptive. The Demon Deacons couldn’t get past Louisville in their first competitive game of the season against the ACC on Wednesday, losing 73-69 to end a five-game winning streak dating back to November 30. But for this promising young team who have suddenly found themselves in the conversation alongside the ACC giants, this ultra-competitive loss to Louisville could only reinforce what seemed clear a week ago: Wake Forest is real. . It doesn’t get much easier for team head coach Steve Forbes in January, however, with the Demon Deacons set to face Miami on the road on Saturday before a delicate three-game home game against Florida State, Syracuse. and Duke. -Levitan Complete rankings: 1. Duke (PR: 1 // AR: 1.0) 2. North Carolina (PR: 3 // AR: 2.8) 3. Louisville (PR: 6 // AR: 4.0) 4. Miami (PR: 5 // RA: 4.3) 5. Wake Forest (PR: 2 // AR: 5.3) 6. Virginia Tech (PR: 4 // AR: 5.6) 7. Clemson (PR: 7 // AR: 7.0) 8. Syracuse (PR: 11 // AR: 8.0) 9. Florida State (PR: 10 // AR: 8.6) 10. Virginie (PR: 9 // AR: 10,1) 11. Notre Dame (PR: 12 // AR: 10.9) 12. NC state (PR: 8 // AR: 11.5) 13. Georgia Tech (PR: 13 // AR: 12.8) 14. Boston College (PR: 14 // AR: 13.4) 15. Pittsburgh (PR: 15 // AR: 14.9) Take a look at last week’s power rankings here.

