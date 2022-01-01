Exhibition of fashion photographer Arthur Elgorts in Berlin





MIAMI BEACH, FL – MAY 15: Arthur Elgort attends the 2008 CHANEL Cruise Collection – Behind the Scenes at … [+] Raleigh Hotel on May 15, 2008 in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by BILLY FARRELL / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Arthur Elgort is one of the world’s most renowned fashion photographers, and think he all started out as an art student in Brooklyn. Now he is Vogue royalty, but he wasn’t always so. He helped make fashion photography less staged, more informal, and took it to the streets for free and spontaneous moments. Like Elgort says: My studio was small and dark at the time and I wanted better light so I went outside! Today some of his best works are presented in an exhibition at CAMERA WORK Gallery in Berlin until January 29. And in hindsight, some of his photographs were the basis of the street style, long before it was popular. Elgort has photographed some of the most iconic models of our time, from Kate Moss to Christy Turlington. He first embarks on photography after learning that being a painter is a solitary job. He bought his first camera, a Nikon, and took pictures of girls at his school, which prompted him to create his portfolio and eventually some photo homework. I was so excited about the photography that I couldn’t stop, he said in an interview. I used the girls from my school as role models. I never thought photography was difficult and I always liked it. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Kate Moss at Café Lipp, Paris, Vogue Italia, 1993

ARTHUR ELGORT / Courtesy of CAMERA WORK Gallery

This new exhibition in Berlin offers a glimpse into the creative work of the internationally renowned photographer who changed the genre of fashion photography with his own style. Over the past 40 years, we see how he shot the Rolling Stones in an intimate, informal setting on shots of classical ballet performances in the 1970s. This is Elgorts’ first exhibition in Germany and features iconic stills by Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen as well as personal work and editorial portraits of musicians. His best advice to young photographers is to learn how to photograph in film. My advice is to learn how to film, not just digitally, Elgort said. You will learn the craft so much better and be a better photographer for it. According to Elgort, his all-time favorite photographers are Helmut Newton, Irving Penn and Steven Meisel. But her job isn’t exactly obvious, when it comes to the sultry part of fashion photography. His work remains a balanced art of subtlety, mystery and elegance. As Elgort once said: if you’re doing a bare facade, you don’t want to scare people away.

