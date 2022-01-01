Do you like lowering a dress size or getting stronger? The new VOLO is fast, efficient and durable.





Greystones in County Wicklow, the home of Happy Pear and ocean swimming enthusiasts, now has a new health and fitness vibe that locals are excited about! VOLO is an innovative high tech solution for body and health transformation which is newly available at Go Gym on Charlesland Road in Greystones. Twenty minutes of personal training per week, electrically enhanced EMS (electrostimulation) workouts and cutting-edge 3D body composition scans are combined with nutrition and motivation coaching to achieve personal body goals, says founder. by VOLO, Roseanna Gorman. “Whether it’s reducing the size of a dress, toning a baby belly or getting a strong, athletic body, the VOLO approach is fast, efficient and long-lasting.», Supports the personal trainer. VOLO is largely based on a good knowledge of body composition, thanks to infrared body scans. Traditional scales don’t tell the whole truth, experts say, but non-invasive analysis shows the exact distribution of muscle and fat, as well as potential health risks. It also determines the work required to sculpt the body. “Our one-on-one personal programs replace quick fixes, guesswork and yo-yo diets with simple, effective routines for long-term, lasting results.”, says Roseanna Gorman. Roseanna Gorman Free 3D body scans and EMS electromuscular workout practice sessions are now offered at VOLO in Greystones for those planning their New Year’s health regimen. The VOLO body scans are very motivating, according to the personal trainer, illustrating the exact progress and evidence-based steps to achieve the desired body shape. Level 4 nutritionist and personal trainer Roseanna Gorman has 20 years of experience in the health and fitness industry. She completed the International Menopause Society’s IMPART training to better understand the effects of menopause on women’s confidence, energy levels and weight management. A flagship program from VOLO is aimed at women going through perimenopause and menopause, and is designed to restore energy levels, eliminate brain fog and combat menopausal weight gain. The body scan in progress. What the results look like: Roseanna offers online and face-to-face nutrition and menopause consultations to facilitate clients, as well as trial sessions, which can be booked at https://www.volo.ie/. The VOLO studio offers programs tailored to athletes, men, women and those working in injury rehabilitation. There is a lot of interest in the 40+ age group, where committing to hours in a busy gym, sweaty workouts, or complex low-calorie recipes has to do with it. decreased, according to the founder of VOLO. “One-on-one private training to lose weight and build muscle, without a massive time commitment, is suitable for parents and busy professionals,” Gorman says of his new fitness regimen. VOLO membership plans are available, along with individual personal training, EMS workouts and body scan packages tailored to meet personal goals. Information and reservations are on www.volo.fr and Roseanna Gorman is available on 087 608 7186 for inquiries.

