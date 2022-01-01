Gabriel was sent off against Man City in almost identical fashion to his red card against Southampton last season





ARSENAL center-back Gabriel was sent off against Manchester City in an almost identical fashion to his red card in the 1-1 draw against Southampton last season. The Brazilian defender received his marching orders in the 2-1 loss to the Citizens after receiving two quick-to-book infractions. 2 Gabriel was sent off against Manchester City after shooting Gabriel Jesus Credit: BT Sport 2 Arsenal defender Gabriel also received a red card against Southampton last season in a similar fashion Credit: Andy Hooper-The Daily Mail Gabriel received his first warning after making a comment to referee Stuart Attwell after Bernardo Silva won a controversial penalty. He then received his second yellow card two minutes later after dropping Gabriel Jesus at the halfway line just before the hour mark. His unnecessary foul infuriated BT Sport expert Rio Ferdinand, who called the 24-year-old “stupid, immature and petulant”. Former Citizens star Joleon Lescott said he wasn’t surprised by his early bath after saying he had seen him lose his mind before. In December 2020, the former Lille ace was sent off against the Saints in the Emirates in an almost exact replica of his red on Saturday afternoon. Much like against City, Gabriel received two yellow cards in quick succession, but this time the warnings were four minutes apart. FREE BETS: GET OVER 2,000 NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS And the timing of his expulsion was also similar to his sacking against City, as he was shown his red card in the 62nd minute. Not only that, but the manner of the two second yellow cards was scary. Jesus was fouled by Gabriel after the latter collided with his compatriot just past the center circle. In the draw with the Saints, it was Theo Walcott who was pulled down as he spun Gabriel just past the halfway line. Both incidents also occurred when Arsenal drew 1-1. After City’s disappointing but courageous loss, Gabriel took to social media to say he would die for the Gunners. Hetweeted: “Difficult to accept it, but God alone knows everything!” Proud to be part of this team !!! Incredible spirit! “We will continue to work together, to fight until the end !! For this team, I will run until I die !! We will continue to improve in 2022 !!!” Read our Transfer News Live blog for the latest rumors, gossip and closed deals

