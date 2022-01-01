Corrie’s Helen Flanagan dazzles in a high-cut dress with a plunging neckline. »Common thread





Corrie’s Helen Flanagan wowed fans in a high top dress with a plunging neckline. Helen Flanagan, who is best known for her role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street, wowed her fans on New Years Eve with a lavish party. Helen Flanagan of Coronation Street wowed fans with a sparkly dress she chose especially for New Years Eve. The hot pink sequin-encrusted dress fell to the top of the soap girl’s thighs as she posed with a sugar-encrusted cocktail glass in hand for a stylish party to usher in 2022. Helen wore a flashy pink number with a matching feathered hem and ’80s style epaulettes for a completely glamorous look, which she completed with a dusty pink velvet clutch. The Miley Dress was designed by Nadine Merabi, a womenswear designer specializing in the perfect glitter numbers to celebrate the New Year. The blonde beauty wore her curly hair in a half-up, half-down ponytail, tied back with – you guessed it – a hot pink tie and a pair of silver dangling earrings for that NYE style. Helen, who is best known for her soap alias Rosie Webster, flaunted her toned legs in a pair of brown strappy sandals that showed her nails painted purple. She looked completely at ease as she sat on the back of a blue velvet sofa and gazed into the distance at the Menagerie restaurant and bar in Salford. She had clearly put everything in place on her makeup as well as on her outfit. Helen accessorized her stunning ensemble with a hot pink lip gloss, cat eye mascara and crisp outline. She then posed in front of a tub filled with golden balloons before moving up to a chic spiral staircase to display her ensemble even more. “Happy New Year x,” the star wrote in the photo. Her fans, on the other hand, couldn’t help but congratulate her in the comments section, with one writing: “Superb! “Happy New Year, baby!” another said, while a third added: “I need this dress !! Where did it come from ?!” “Beautiful Hélène,” said someone else. “Have a wonderful New Year!” Helen then shared a close-up of her stunning manicure, which she paired with the sequin-studded dress and bag. She chose a pale pink nail with a hot pink glitter stripe. Helen tagged her manicure and wrote, “Loved my glam nails! next to the photo. For more information, click here. The news is summarized by Brinkwire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.brinkwire.com/sports/helen-flanagan-from-corrie-dazzles-in-a-plunging-neckline-thigh-high-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos