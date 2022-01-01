Here are some bad fashion tips men should stop following, check it out!





Even though they’re well-meaning, bad fashion advice can ruin your look. Clothing that is only functional or excessively flashy is not considered elegant. It can be hard to notice a fashion faux pas when everyone else seems to be doing it. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of items a man should never wear in public. Clothing with branded logos is a smart marketing strategy for a business that sells them. You are not a billboard for a certain brand. The term “brand image” has become synonymous with “status”. Labels are naturally associated with quality. The trick is to keep the tagging to a minimum and virtually undetectable. Tank tops with a side cut It’s not the best way to flaunt the body you’ve worked so hard for at the gym. People will notice you if you have a good physique. Showing your side breasts is not going to attract the other sex; if that’s your goal, you might as well go shirtless. Either way, it’s best to leave things to the imagination. You’ve probably heard me mention that scent should be found rather than advertised. Excessive scent is not only unpleasant, but it can also trigger migraines and allergic reactions. The majority of men have a weak sense of smell and have become accustomed to their daily scent. Suddenly, they use too much and use a strong perfume to announce their presence. Develop the habit of applying the right amount of perfume to the right areas. Despite protests, men continue to wear unusually shaped shoes. Pointed toe shoes make the little feet look huge and clownish. It’s time to ditch this old-fashioned trend and go for a more natural-looking chiseled-toe shoe. Jeans with a back pocket with embroidery and sequins should be avoided. You don’t have to make your back a focal point. This includes jeans with symbols or gems glued on. Tight jeans with added spandex that cling to your thighs and calves are unattractive. Skinny jeans give most men an unattractive figure. Skinny jeans will make you look like a lollipop unless you are extremely thin. It’s time to rethink your pants alternatives if you have to sit or lay down to put on jeans. A well-fitting dress flatters your figure and attracts compliments from others who see you. Clothes that are too tight have the opposite effect. You appear unprofessional and careless if you wear clothes that are too big for you.

