Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married on May 19, 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They had been dating for just over a year, but before that, Meghan starred in the cable TV series Suits for seven years. But even before the Duchess of Sussex’s acting career, she was a college student.

A spokesperson for Oxford royal spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about Meghan’s intelligence and how that makes her the smartest member of the British royal family, followed closely by Kate Middleton. They said: “Meghan Markle is an unapologetically brilliant woman, and her refusal to remain silent on complex and controversial issues, from racism and injustice to menstrual poverty and the need for paid parental leave, testifies to his intelligence and his academic pedigree. “Despite the fact that as the wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle married in a royal tradition of neutrality on key political issues (to preserve the stability of the Crown), the Duchess of Sussex has never let that prevent him from expressing his beliefs openly and clearly. “Not only has Meghan Markle had a successful career as an actress, but she also graduated in one of the most complex and rigorous subjects available – international relations – from a leading academic institution. DO NOT MISS :

“It has given her excellent preparation for a life and a career where she will continuously communicate with the public. “The marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is a versatile partnership, as Prince Harry has chosen not to go to college and serve in the military instead. “The resilience and lateral thinking skills he acquired during his military career, coupled with the natural empathy he inherited from his mother, Princess Diana, will bring great strength to the couple as they sail their lives in the spotlight. “While the public will always focus on Kate Middleton’s impeccable fashion sense and flair, she also shines as a smart member of the British Royal Family.

Other royals who attended university included Princess Eugenie, who studied art history and English literature at Newcastle University. Additionally, Princess Anne’s children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall both attended Exeter University. Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Diana, Princess of Wales, and first cousin of Princes William and Harry, also attended college. She attended the University of Cape Town in South Africa, where she studied psychology, politics and English literature.

