Teen Mom Leah Messer Stuns In Plunging Black Dress With High Slit As She Packs Up On PDA With Boyfriend Jaylan Mobley





TEEN Mom star Leah Messer was all smiles as she stunned in a plunging black dress for New Years Eve with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley. Fans have praised the 29-year-old for her "happy and healthy" appearance of late as her relationship with Jaylan continues to heat up. Leah looked gorgeous in a long black dress with a high leg slit, as well as a deep, plunging neckline. The sleeveless dress flowed low while being body-hugging throughout, showcasing the toned figure of the MTV stars. As for Jaylan, he looked dapper in a colorful patterned button down shirt with black pants and shiny black dress shoes. He shared a video of them counting the seconds until the New Year, preparing to pop bottles and toast to welcome 2022. The two got carried away on the PDA when the clock struck midnight, Leah reached out to hug her boyfriend in celebration. Leah reposted her boyfriend's Instagram video in her own story and added an appropriate background song, one by Jaymes Young called Happiest Year. The teen mum then posted a video about herself, which saw her celebrating not only with her boyfriend, but also with a few friends. They all smiled, laughed and made faces as they tried to fit the whole group into the shot. A photo of Leah and Jaylan was also posted, with the happy couple standing closely and smiling wide for the camera. She captioned it, Family, Family, Family. Last week, Leah, her boyfriend Jaylan, her three daughters and their dog dressed up in adorable matching sweaters as they celebrated Christmas together. They took loads of photos with everyone together, as well as romantic photos of the couple, which went official on Instagram in September. The blended families were seated in front of their Christmas trees and stockings hung over a false fireplace. Everyone seemed to match, although twins Aleeah ​​and Ally wore different colors. Leah's youngest daughter, Addy, also appeared to be wearing a slightly different sweater, but she was still very dressed up for Christmas. Even the family dog ​​jumped in on the action, sporting an adorable holiday-themed knit for the photo. Leah captioned the post: "Merry Christmas!" with tree and present emoji. In another family photo, the couple posed in front of their stockings with Leah's daughters on either side of the couple. The post also included a photo of Leah and Jaylan alone, with the duo smiling as they stood in front of a fake fire. TheTeen Mom 2star then shared more holiday photos, where she was happily smiling in a festive, red and white Christmas sweater. Leah glowed as one of her daughters reached out to cupped her cheeks. She posed in front of a Christmas tree and showed off a fancy new silver watch. Leah's long dark locks were worn in curls and the reality TV star sported a face in makeup. Fans flooded the comments as one wrote, "You are gorgeous and happy," while a second agreed, "So happy for you!" A third posted: "Happy looks good on you." Days before Christmas, the MTV star shared a video of herself, Jaylan and her daughters while celebrating the twins' birthday. The clip, posted on Leah's Instagram story, consisted of a song with the lyrics: "You are everything to me." She first aimed the camera at her daughters, each sitting in the back seats of the car. Leah then came to Jaylan, who made a one and two with her fingers, signifying the girls were 12. In the second of the two videos, Leah added an animation that read, "Happy, Happier, Happiest Birthday." After the videos, the mother-of-three posted a photo of herself, Jaylan and her daughters in a place called Locked & Coded.

