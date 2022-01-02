Fashion
The Maritimes celebrate the New Year 2022 in a virtual and reduced way
Many Maritimes residents have chosen to minimize their New Year’s celebrations this year in an effort to help curb the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
I was in bed at 9:30 p.m., sound asleep after supper, said a Fredericton woman.
With the number of confirmed cases reaching an all-time high across the region, public health officials in all three Maritime provinces have urged people to tone down their New Years Eve plans for the second year in a row.
Katie Friars and her husband Brad spent the night baking cookies and enjoying a meal left at their doorstep by her mother – quite a change from previous years.
We usually had a rally. Like, we were celebrating New Years with friends and having a party and really, you know, eating and drinking and being merry. But this year was definitely different from the usual, Brad Friars said in a Zoom interview on New Years Day.
The couple say they have turned to technology to spend the evening with friends virtually.
I had it set up downstairs so that we could go on a group call with friends and we would play online games called Jackbox and stuff like that. So we did it all together and then we counted the new year all online together, said Brad Friars.
Moncton resident Troy Paul said he would normally ring in the New Year by welcoming friends and family to his home for a big group dinner, but this year was different.
We just did our own family thing. It was different, but we had to do what we had to do, right, Paul said.
Ivan Daigle, a musician from the Moncton, New Brunswick area, was due to ring in the New Year in front of friends and family before COVID-19 restrictions canceled his shows.
Instead of an in-person concert, the artist took to social media to put on one final performance for 2021.
If the only other option is to do a virtual show, and I choke myself just saying that word because it’s painful, but if the only other option is actually that, I’ll go for that, said Daigle. .
Despite many cancellations, some festivities were able to go as planned.
In accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols, more than 100 people took to the cold waters of Mispec Beach, just outside of Saint John, New Brunswick, for the annual Polar Dip.
A lot of people had asked if it was still a chance with COVID and all I said was, “I am doing this.” There is plenty of space on the beach and enough room to get away and the cold water freezes all the pain of COVID, laughed Trina Forrest, who in addition to organizing the dip, also participated.
While most of the celebrations were still different this year, many people felt it was the right choice to take given the circumstances.
I really hope so. Everyone I know was saying that they were having a quiet night, that they were responsible, that they were doing what we need to do and what public health asked us to do, Paul said.
