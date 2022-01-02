Katy Perry’s dress catches fans’ attention during the show

American singer Katy Perry is known for her powerful voice. Fans love her style and that’s why Katy Perry comes back every once in a while every time she steps off the stage, but this time the singer did something on stage that made fans lose consciousness. Recently, Katy Perry donned an outfit that is always in the news in the middle of her performance as the singer came to the show with a bra made from beer cans. Fans are also surprised to see her outfit. In fact, Katy Perry also performed during her theater residency in Los Vegas. Meanwhile, the singer sets the stage on fire wearing a mini dress with a bra with a can of beer.

Katy shared some of her photos on her official Instagram account, which is now going viral on social media. In these photos, the singer wears a beautiful silver dress and has two beer cans strapped to her upper top. We see Katy causing a sensation on stage in these photos. Surprisingly, in the middle of her performance, Katy pulled out some beercan of her bra outfit. After which the singer begins to drink beer on stage herself. Meanwhile, a large mask was also held in front of her.

Katy Perry performed in this program for a very long time, in which the singer created a ruckus. Meanwhile, Katy Perry also had a mushroom-shaped outfit, where Katy adopted a red look. He wore a red outfit from head to toe. Dressed in a cap in the shape of a mushroom crown, a red outfit and red boots, Katy looks stunning. Katy Perry is called a well-known singer from Hollywood. Apart from that, she is also a songwriter and stage performer. Speaking of personal life, Katy is in a relationship with Orlando Bloom. The couple welcomed their first child into the world in 2020.

Rita Ora in a killer pose on the beach, photos go viral on social media

Kim shares pictures of her daughters

Priyanka and Nick welcome New Years in a very romantic way