If you’re looking to get in shape, build muscle, or just find a healthier way to be entertained, hiking may be the answer you’ve been looking for. Not only does it provide you with the exercise you need to reach your health goals, but it also has other benefits that can help you even after your hike is finished. For example, did you know that hiking can increase your self-confidence and improve your state of mind? Discover the benefits of hiking below!

The Benefits Of Hiking For Fitness And Bodybuilding By Maxwell L Alexander, MA, BFA, Elite Fitness Certified Trainer, Bodybuilding And Sports Nutrition Coach – Brought To You By Book “The Secrets of Natural Bodybuilding” by Coach Maxwell Alexander on Amazon Kindle

It increases your metabolism

Hiking is a cardiovascular activity that works your muscles, makes your heart beat faster, and makes you breathe harder, all of which increases your metabolism. In fact, hiking can burn around 500 calories per hour. By speeding up your metabolism, you will keep it high throughout the day so that you burn more calories while resting, which helps you lose weight. Plus, getting out into nature gives your brain a chance to relax; as studies have shown, time spent outdoors has been associated with lower levels of depression than time spent indoors. So, not only will hiking help you get back in shape, it can also improve your mental health!

Helps you get in shape

If you are looking to get in shape or build strength, hiking is a great way to do it. You’ll burn more calories hiking than walking, which is especially helpful if you can’t find time to hit the gym. But more importantly, the hike will improve your state of mind as challenging yourself to the outdoors where all of those crazy things might be happening like bugs invading your body or getting lost in a mountain will give you the confidence that you can handle things in real life. There is no doubt that hiking helps us get out of our comfort zones while also helping us learn important lessons about ourselves. The next time you need an exercise routine to avoid falling back into bad habits, remember: it doesn’t have to be boring; find something new!

Increase energy and mental focus

Did you know that professional bodybuilding trainers like me believe that the bodybuilding lifestyle is 90% mental attitude and only 10% exercise? Working out will tire you out, but hiking, in particular, increases your energy level by increasing your heart rate and inducing the production of endorphins, which in turn decrease the pain associated with intense resistance training. It also makes you more alert and mentally focused. The combination of being outdoors, walking in nature, and climbing can help improve your mood and overall attitude towards life. A short walk around your block or a hike on one of the Hudson Valley’s many hiking trails can do wonders to refresh your mind, body and spirit. This is one of the reasons why hiking is so popular as a fitness activity.

Improves self-confidence and discipline

Self-confidence is one of those things that makes you more attractive to others. It takes discipline to get out into nature, especially if you are more comfortable sitting on your sofa. When you start hiking, your self-confidence improves as well as your health. This confidence is sure to boost your appeal as a person who can stay active and productive year round. (Here are some tips to make it easier to start an exercise routine.) You might even be able to instill these benefits into other areas of your life where your self-confidence may have been lacking. If a half-hour hike once or twice a week isn’t enough for you, stop being glued to your TV screen and try going outside during daylight hours when it’s daytime outside; at night go camping or bring flashlights, but avoid using them unless it is really dark outside!

Makes you proud of yourself

The best part about hiking is that it makes you proud of yourself. But unlike other fitness activities, hiking doesn’t just improve the physical appearance of your body; it also helps to create a positive state of mind. According to research from Stanford University, an active lifestyle can help reprogram your brain to be more positive. When we take time out of our busy days to do things like hiking just for fun, it forces us to step back from our stressors and think about things in a different way. It improves our mood, which reduces anxiety in all areas of life, including at work and at home. If you want to start feeling happier ASAP (who wouldn’t?) Try hiking today!

It can reduce anxiety, stress, depression, anger, fatigue, etc.

Many people think that hiking is only good for physical health, but it is also good for our mental health. People go hiking to reduce anxiety, stress, depression, anger, and fatigue. Plus, hiking can improve your body image. If you’re overweight or obese, going for a hike can help boost your self-esteem. In addition to this, hiking helps you avoid alcohol and cigarettes as these substances impair performance when participating in strenuous physical activity like hiking.

Helps manage symptoms of anxiety disorders like PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), GAD (generalized anxiety disorder), SAD (social anxiety disorder), depression , etc.

As a natural antidepressant, hiking increases the levels of serotonin in our brains, which can greatly help us manage depression. Being in nature is also widely reported to be linked to helping anxiety disorders. That alone would be reason enough to hike regularly, but it doesn’t end there! People with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) often find relief from their symptoms when they engage in recreational activities such as hiking. Studies have shown a link between physical activity and reduced symptoms of PTSD, including flashbacks, nightmares, and avoidance behaviors. In order to avoid triggers or panic attacks while hiking, always tell someone where you are going and leave a route before setting out on a trail. Make sure to bring your phone as well, so if anything happens (i.e. if you get lost) search and rescue teams can locate you quickly.

It not only helps with physical health, but also with mental health.

As well as giving you the chance to take in some great views, hiking has some incredible benefits that can benefit both your physical and mental health. In fact, many fitness experts consider hiking as good if not better than running or swimming when it comes to weight loss. There are also many hiking trails in the big cities that even allow you to enjoy the city parks while working out!

Hudson Valley Hiking Trails

The Hudson Valley is home to some incredible hiking trails, perfect for all fitness levels. There are a lot of fitness enthusiasts in New York who enjoy walking trails like Bear Mountain State Park or Harriman State Park. If you’re trying to focus on your bodybuilding skills, these hikes are a great way to get out into nature while building muscle. Most hiking trails require little to no equipment, so you can travel light. Sturdy shoes are recommended, as well as layers to stay warm in the cold!

If you are looking for more information on how to get into bodybuilding, consider my new book Book “The Secrets of Natural Bodybuilding” by Coach Maxwell Alexander on Amazon Kindle