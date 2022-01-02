Harry Potter homecoming: the evolution of Emma Watson’s style from child star to ethical fashion icon





Emma Watson has reunited with her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint for a TV special celebrating 20 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first film in the hugely successful series. Appearing in Back to Hogwarts alongside a slew of other cast members, the 31-year-old looks stylish in a high-necked white and black dress paired with trendy earrings, a chic updo and a bold red lip. It’s a reminder of how far the actor has come since rising to fame playing the messy-haired Hermione Granger in all eight films based on JK Rowlings’ books. To mark the memorable reunion (available on Sky and the Now streaming service), here we take a look back at the incredible evolution of Emma Watson fashion and beauty. Harry Potter years Close



Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Harry Potter (left) with character creator JK Rowling (center) and co-star Emma Watson as they arrive for the celebrity film premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Ian West / PA) Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Harry Potter (left) with character creator JK Rowling (center) and co-star Emma Watson as they arrive for the celebrity film premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Ian West / PA) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in 2001, when Watson was only 11 years old. Playing Hermione Granger, the actor was typically seen onscreen in Hogwarts uniforms or casually dressed, but during the promotion of the films and on the red carpet, the youngster adopted many of the 2000s trends like dresses to put on colorful, low rise jeans and ballet flats. Close



Emma Watson arrives at Baftas 2005 (Yui Mok / PA) Emma Watson arrives at Baftas 2005 (Yui Mok / PA) Video of the day Close



Emma Watson at the 2005 Wedding Crashers World Premiere (Ian West / PA) Emma Watson at the 2005 Wedding Crashers World Premiere (Ian West / PA) Close



Emma Watson arrives at the 2005 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire film world premiere (Yui Mok / PA) Emma Watson arrives at the 2005 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire film world premiere (Yui Mok / PA) Regular first row Close



Emma Watson Sitting Front Row at Vivienne Westwood’s Spring / Summer 2009 Fashion Show (Ian West / PA) Emma Watson Sitting Front Row at Vivienne Westwood’s Spring / Summer 2009 Fashion Show (Ian West / PA) Towards the end of the 90s Watson’s passion for fashion really intensified and she began to attend the London Fashion Week catwalks. The teenage star-turned-Burberry regular has always dressed head-to-toe in the iconic British label and later appeared in one of its campaigns. Close



Emma Watson arrives at the Burberry show, during London Fashion Week (Tim Ireland / PA) Emma Watson arrives at the Burberry show, during London Fashion Week (Tim Ireland / PA) Chop and change Close



Emma Watson arrives at a Warner Bros event in 2010 (Ian West / PA) Emma Watson arrives at a Warner Bros event in 2010 (Ian West / PA) Following the completion of the last Harry Potter film in 2010, Watson said goodbye to Hermione Granger in a dramatic fashion, showing off a super short pixie haircut. In his twenties, Watson’s red carpet style continued to evolve, with the actor favoring sleek monochrome minidresses and dramatic gowns (his asymmetric Prabal Gurung number at the 2013 Met Gala was outstanding) as well as daring tailored outfits. . Close



Emma Watson arriving for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (Ian West / PA) Emma Watson arriving for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (Ian West / PA) Close



Emma Watson arriving for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (Dominic Lipinski / PA) Emma Watson arriving for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (Dominic Lipinski / PA) Close



Emma Watson attends the 2013 Met Gala (Denis Van Tine / PA) Emma Watson attends the 2013 Met Gala (Denis Van Tine / PA) Close



Emma Watson attends GQ Men of the Year Awards 2013 (Anthony Devlin / PA) Emma Watson attends GQ Men of the Year Awards 2013 (Anthony Devlin / PA) A theater costume

Close



Beauty and the Beast (Alay / PA) Beauty and the Beast (Alay / PA) Watson donned fabulous outfits in her post-Potter movie roles, from Paris Hilton-inspired velor tracksuits and Uggs in 2013 The Bling Ring to sweep dresses in two critically acclaimed remakes: Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Little Women (2019). Close



2GA1FDF Los Angeles. CALIFORNIA. UNITED STATES. Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga and Katie Chang in new movie A24: The Bling Ring (2013) Main: Inspired by real life events, a group of celebrity-obsessed teens use the internet to track the whereabouts of celebrities in order to rob their homes.Ref: LMK106-42068-300413Supplied by LMKMEDIA. Editorial Only.Landmark Media does not own the copyright in these film or television stills, but provides a service only to recognized media. [email protected] 2GA1FDF Los Angeles. CALIFORNIA. UNITED STATES. Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga and Katie Chang in new movie A24: The Bling Ring (2013) Main: Inspired by real life events, a group of celebrity-obsessed teens use the internet to track the whereabouts of celebrities in order to rob their homes.Ref: LMK106-42068-300413Supplied by LMKMEDIA. Editorial Only.Landmark Media does not own the copyright in these film or television stills, but provides a service only to recognized media. [email protected] Sustainable fashion pioneer Close



Emma Watson attending the 2016 Met Gala (Alamy / PA) Emma Watson attending the 2016 Met Gala (Alamy / PA) A participant in the Green Carpet Challenge (which asks celebrities to wear sustainable and ethical clothing on the red carpet) since 2015, Watson has become a committed advocate for sustainable fashion. She chose a Calvin Klein dress made from recycled plastic bottles for the 2016 Met Gala and an Emilia Wickstead dress made from discarded fabrics the following year for the Beauty and the Beast premiere. Close



Emma Watson at the Beauty and the Beast Premiere (Matt Crossick / PA) Emma Watson at the Beauty and the Beast Premiere (Matt Crossick / PA) The actor then teamed up with an ethical fashion app Of course, you and in 2020, assumed a sustainability role on the board of directors of Kering, the parent company of luxury fashion brands such as Balenciaga and Gucci. Close



Emma Watson arrives for the inaugural Earthshot Awards (Dominic Lipinski / PA) Emma Watson arrives for the inaugural Earthshot Awards (Dominic Lipinski / PA) Making a rare public appearance at the inaugural Earthshot Prize last October, the 31-year-old presented an award and chose an avant-garde ensemble from London designer Harris Reed, consisting of an asymmetrical tulle dress made from vintage wedding dresses and black flared pants. . As Watsons’ edgy outfit divides opinions, it’s clear the actor is determined to style lasting both on and off the red carpet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/harry-potter-reunion-emma-watsons-style-evolution-from-child-star-to-ethical-fashion-icon-41200091.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos