Rita Ora impresses in her plunging white blazer dress as she returns to The Masked Singer UK





Rita Ora left fans speechless as she wore a stunning white oversized blazer dress as viewers watched The Masked Singer UK’s third series. On New Years Day, passionate fans from across the country tuned in for the highly anticipated talent show and the blonde bombshell made sure to dress to impress when she joined the jury. The 31-year-old pop star took the stage in a dazzling cream bodycon dress that featured long, draped sleeves. She accessorized the garment with a pearl necklace that she wrapped around her neck like a choker.





Rita also layered a delicate gold necklace under the glamorous pearls as she sported her long luscious locks in beautiful, sleek beach waves to complement the old Hollywood flair. The starlet attended the event with a face full of stunning makeup that showcased her glowing complexion with a dash of pink blush and dark pink lipstick. She also added black mascara to enhance her long, luscious lashes with a sultry smoky eye.





She showcased her stunning look ahead of the third series on her Instagram account with the caption: “Happy New Year !!! We’re entering 2022 like … @themaskedsingeruk tonight on @itv !! Who’s gonna watch ?!” It comes after the singer-songwriter enjoyed the Christmas festivities there where she is currently filming The Voice: Generations as well as the upcoming season of The Voice Australia. Rita flew to Sydney in early December accompanied by her director boyfriend Taika Waititi. Over the past month, the pair have been soaking up the views while making the most of their trip, having been spotted shopping at Bondi Beach soaking up the sun and attending the Being the movie premiere. Ricardos.





Taika is currently working on several upcoming films, including the highly anticipated Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder. She recently opened up about her relationship with The Independent, saying: I didn’t expect to find love in Australia, and neither was I. The Masked Singer returns to ITV tonight at 7 p.m. For more on the latest showbiz news from Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.

