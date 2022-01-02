Men’s Aid received 8,000 contacts last year and 94% of its abusers were women





The service to help men who are victims of domestic violence has recorded a 30% increase in calls over the past year.

Mens Aid revealed that around 8,000 contacts with the service have been received since January 1, 2021, up from just over 5,000 in 2020.

Mens Aid chief executive Kathrina Bentley said the majority of abusers in the 8,000 cases were 94% female. She said most contacts were with intimate partners, but said 2% of calls were related to family abuse by loved ones, including adult children, against relatives. She pointed out that this increased during the pandemic. The service reopened on Wednesday, December 29, after a break since Christmas Eve. Ms Bentley said 17 contacts were made with the Mens Aid service on Wednesday and 12 more on Thursday, with four calls received within the first hour after the service reopened on Wednesday. She said: We have had disclosures of domestic violence, including physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and financial [abuse] the last days. “We also had questions regarding court cases, parental alienation in cases where access was denied for Christmas, requested appointments for counseling and we received calls about suicidal ideation. Calls have been received from Dublin, Cork, the Midlands and the west of the country, she said. And, she said: We had a referral to child welfare on Wednesday after a disclosure of home violence was made to us. The referral was made to Tusla. Ms Bentley said the number of references made to Tusla regarding child protection issues had increased by more than 100% in the past 12 months. She said the pandemic has highlighted that home is not a safe space for everyone, noting that one in four women and one in seven men experience violence from an intimate partner. “It is shocking that domestic violence is a reality behind Irish doors, regardless of gender,” said Kathrina Bentley, CEO of Men’s Aid. She continued: It is shocking that domestic violence is a reality behind Irish doors, regardless of gender. But she said men find it difficult to come forward to report child abuse due to shame and fear. She said: They feel that we will not believe them or that we will laugh at them. They may also have been threatened that they will not have access to their children if they go to the daycare. She added: With the prevalence we see, we know this is just the tip of the iceberg. We enter 2022 with a very busy period ahead of us for January and early February. Ms Bentley said there was currently no shelter available for male victims of domestic violence in Ireland. However, she welcomed the engagement with Justice Minister Helen McEntee in November on International Men’s Day and believes the issue of violence against men is now increasingly recognized. Men’s AIDS Helpline on 01 5543811 or by email at [email protected].

