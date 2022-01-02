Tank calls Safaree for criticizing Kanye West’s fashion, Safaree responds





Safaree says he doesn’t dig into Kanye West’s new fashion and gets Tank checked out for it. Safaree Samuels said Kanye West’s dress style just bothered him. the Love and hip-hop Atlanta The actor spoke about the fashion billionaire’s sense of style, which recently has been shades of black or gray hoodies and gloves with jeans and his Yeezys. The rapper was even spotted in the ocean in Belize in his hoodie. Safaree, however, felt his fans needed to know his opinion, and he was vetted not only by other celebrities like Tank, but Kanye West fans as well. On Thursday December 30th, Safaree tweeted: “I’ve always been a fan of Kanye but I really hate the way he’s dressed for the past 2 years. He was an inspiration for clothing and jewelry. Now this guy only wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me. The backlash was quick as many were targeting Safaree’s lack of style when it came to dressing. While many called out Safaree with a meme in which Nicki Minaj grinds her teeth as she tells Safaree he wears a denim vest, singer Tank also rang the bell rinsing the reality TV star. Said the guy with no clothes line, no clothes endorsement and absolutely no fashion sense [sideways laughing emojis]Tank wrote. Safaree came back with a joke on his side as he replied to Tank: “Hey, I was a fan of you… now you suck [upset emojis]. ” While fans were quick to assess the two men’s interactions, many agreed with Tank that Safaree was not qualified to talk about Kanye’s fashion sense. Many were quick to point out that Kanye was not only one of the biggest names in the fashion industry for years, but that he had a strong impact not only in fashion but also in music, where he influenced streetwear culture with its Yeezy line. Either way, some fans have explained online that even though Kanye is a billion dollar brand from his fashion line alone, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s creative himself and has a keen eye for fashion. fashion as he hires stylists and fashion professionals, including the late Virgil Abloh, who helped him dress him and his wife, Kim Kardashian. It’s clear that Kanye has body image issues and he dresses for that he was a lot shorter and when he wore those trendy clothes sorry he can’t be magga like you Safaree #intimidation #maggaman #mensproblems – Selina (@ SEL1785) December 30, 2021 Kanye in Safaree: https://t.co/6g2Dy5ehHA pic.twitter.com/mYdRBrjUSJ – OVO (@SPIDEYBARB) December 30, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://urbanislandz.com/2022/01/01/tank-calls-out-safaree-for-criticizing-kanye-west-fashion-safaree-respond/

