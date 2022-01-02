Molly’s Oscar de la Renta wedding dress on Insecure





The quintessence of growth. December 26, Unsafe completed its fifth and final season, giving fans a happy ending and characters in a series of flash-forwards. While the series centered around Issa Dee (Issa Rae), it was her girl group and their professional and personal storylines that have kept us locked up since 2015, which is why it was so important that the finale touch all of them. . But we’re here to talk about Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Taurean (Leonard Robinson) and their beautiful love story that ended in a stunning Oscar de la Renta wedding dress and Brother Vellies custom shoes that you can now buy. Fans were thrilled to see Molly and Taurean tie the knot in a stunning European ceremony accompanied by bridesmaids in red dresses, a heart-wrenching father-daughter dance and a beautiful tribute to Molly’s late mother. Molly looked breathtaking in an Oscar de la Renta fern dress. the strapless embroidered dress featured a sweetheart neckline and full corset back. And the symbolism of the fern robe hasn’t gone unnoticed, as ferns typically embody feelings of new beginnings and hope for the future. In an Instagram post after the final, Yvonne screamed to Molly and Taurean’s love affair, but also recognized that the true full circle story was between Molly and Issa. “For FIVE seasons @the_a_prentice told me, ‘when Molly finds happiness, the show is over’,” she wrote of a conversation with Unsafe showrunner Prentice Penny. “Well he kept his word. @Issarae, Molly may have married Taurean, but you will always be his one true love. When Issa helped Molly remove the intricate corset that was holding her dress, fans cried knowing knowing that they had been through it all together and never been stronger. Coming up, check out photos of Molly Oscar de la Renta’s dazzling wedding dress, shop for her heels, and be excited about the characters’ futures. Now , go explore Greece, Molly!

