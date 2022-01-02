Fashion
Cool things to buy according to Vogue editors
Like Vogue editors, we are often poetic about the latest track essentials and home decor treasures, but not all of the items we talk about on this website end up in our closets and homes. Our findings are fun to see, they are fun to watch, and inspire fun conversation. However, out of all of these cool things to buy, what did we end up buying? Each month, underline these special finds, our editors have welcomed into their lives all the things that have made us rejoice, buyers.
At the end of each year, it’s only natural to reflect on the last 365 days. Here has Vogue, nostalgically took a moment to remember our favorite purchases of the year. For some, 2021 was an opportunity to modernize our homes, whether with an architectural sofa for our living rooms or a mood lamp for our bedrooms. Others have happily invested in timeless fashion pieces like the Khaites tote bag and Vogues very clean sweatshirts.
If you are looking for cool things to buy, you can find more details of the items we have gladly opened our wallets for below.
Virginia Smith, Global Fashion Manager
As a big pants connoisseur, I am quite familiar with loose pants, and these are perfect. I am actually considering purchasing a second pair.
Julie Tong, Senior Commerce Editor
My favorite purchase of the year is the Khaites Amelia tote. It’s a bag I’ve had my eyes on since 2019, ever since I spotted the ultimate Khaite girl, Katie Holmes, with her on her arm. It’s the perfect shape and size to carry all my pieces and bobs to the office or double as a duffel bag. Timeless and elegant, it is a good investment and I plan to keep it for many years to come.
Rickie De Sole, Executive Fashion Director, Vogue.com
I mean it very sincerely: I love this navy blue and black Vogue sweatshirt I bought at the Vogue shop this summer. At 5’3 “I wear a size XS and find myself constantly putting it on with jeans on weekends, with a silk skirt in the office, or after a workout with leggings. A very unexpected best buy !
A close runner-up is this adorable outfit I gave my daughter from Spanish children’s clothing brand La Coqueta. It makes me so happy to dress her in this lovely outfit.
Alexis Bennett, business writer
This DIY layering kit kept my eyebrows feathery and full all year round, the best buy I have made besides my new home.
Corey Seymour, Editor-in-Chief
The whole Tumi / McLaren baggage collaboration is, frankly, breathtaking (and I’m talking about luggage here). The backpack is my new go-to product for commuting, but four-wheeled carry-on is definitely a level up. That this is the perfect size is, of course, a no-brainer, but the removable wetsuit compartment and hanging bracket and the various entry point options and the featherweight of it all got me thinking about flights. long weekend just to have an excuse to use it again. (The built-in USB port and the tracing program in case this magnificent piece is lost or stolen are outstanding notes of grace.)
Lilah Ramzi, Features and Commerce Editor
May 2021 be known as the year I discovered the perfect shade of red-red lipstick. Thanks Gucci!
Elise Taylor, Senior Writer
Is it cheating if I name two favorite things I bought this year? Because these ice blue Max ID tumblers goPerfectlywith these cheerful color block napkins from Misette and, when paired, earned me many compliments from dinner guests.
Michella Or, beauty assistant
This is hands down my favorite buy of the year. Not only is the Super Puff incredibly light and warm, but the cropped cut and glossy finish (I bought mine in black) adds a certain polish and edge to anything I could wear underneath.
Clarissa Schmidt, Commercial Producer
I have discovered and bought so many new products this year, choosing just one seems impossible to me! But if I had to pick what is bound to be a longtime favorite, I would definitely highlight Living Proofs Full Body Shampoo and Conditioner. I’ve been looking for a sweet volumizing recipe for so long that this duo feels like the holy grail. I love how voluptuous and voluptuous my hair looks after each wash. I can’t stop recommending it to all my friends.
Kiana Murden, Beauty Business Writer
I recently started using Nars Soft Matte Foundation, a moisturizing and mattifying formula that gives me both the coverage and the pore-free appearance that I desire. Filled with hyaluronic acid, microalgae extract, and an anti-oxidant complex, this liquid foundation won’t budge or get too greasy throughout the day. A dream, really.
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/cool-things-to-buy-editor-purchases-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]