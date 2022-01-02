Cool things to buy according to Vogue editors

Like Vogue editors, we are often poetic about the latest track essentials and home decor treasures, but not all of the items we talk about on this website end up in our closets and homes. Our findings are fun to see, they are fun to watch, and inspire fun conversation. However, out of all of these cool things to buy, what did we end up buying? Each month, underline these special finds, our editors have welcomed into their lives all the things that have made us rejoice, buyers.

At the end of each year, it’s only natural to reflect on the last 365 days. Here has Vogue, nostalgically took a moment to remember our favorite purchases of the year. For some, 2021 was an opportunity to modernize our homes, whether with an architectural sofa for our living rooms or a mood lamp for our bedrooms. Others have happily invested in timeless fashion pieces like the Khaites tote bag and Vogues very clean sweatshirts.

If you are looking for cool things to buy, you can find more details of the items we have gladly opened our wallets for below.

Virginia Smith, Global Fashion Manager

As a big pants connoisseur, I am quite familiar with loose pants, and these are perfect. I am actually considering purchasing a second pair.

Stella McCartney Mona houndstooth flared pants

Julie Tong, Senior Commerce Editor

My favorite purchase of the year is the Khaites Amelia tote. It’s a bag I’ve had my eyes on since 2019, ever since I spotted the ultimate Khaite girl, Katie Holmes, with her on her arm. It’s the perfect shape and size to carry all my pieces and bobs to the office or double as a duffel bag. Timeless and elegant, it is a good investment and I plan to keep it for many years to come.

Rickie De Sole, Executive Fashion Director, Vogue.com

I mean it very sincerely: I love this navy blue and black Vogue sweatshirt I bought at the Vogue shop this summer. At 5’3 “I wear a size XS and find myself constantly putting it on with jeans on weekends, with a silk skirt in the office, or after a workout with leggings. A very unexpected best buy !

A close runner-up is this adorable outfit I gave my daughter from Spanish children’s clothing brand La Coqueta. It makes me so happy to dress her in this lovely outfit.

Vogue sweatshirt with logo patch La Coqueta Adelita smocked girl’s dress

Alexis Bennett, business writer

This DIY layering kit kept my eyebrows feathery and full all year round, the best buy I have made besides my new home.

Elevate Beauty Eyebrow and Lash Laminating Kit

Corey Seymour, Editor-in-Chief

The whole Tumi / McLaren baggage collaboration is, frankly, breathtaking (and I’m talking about luggage here). The backpack is my new go-to product for commuting, but four-wheeled carry-on is definitely a level up. That this is the perfect size is, of course, a no-brainer, but the removable wetsuit compartment and hanging bracket and the various entry point options and the featherweight of it all got me thinking about flights. long weekend just to have an excuse to use it again. (The built-in USB port and the tracing program in case this magnificent piece is lost or stolen are outstanding notes of grace.)

Tumi Aero International 4-wheel expandable hand luggage

Lilah Ramzi, Features and Commerce Editor

May 2021 be known as the year I discovered the perfect shade of red-red lipstick. Thanks Gucci!

Gucci Rouge Lvres satin lipstick

Elise Taylor, Senior Writer

Is it cheating if I name two favorite things I bought this year? Because these ice blue Max ID tumblers goPerfectlywith these cheerful color block napkins from Misette and, when paired, earned me many compliments from dinner guests.

Set of two exclusive Max ID NY ghost glasses Misette color block embroidered towel set

Michella Or, beauty assistant

This is hands down my favorite buy of the year. Not only is the Super Puff incredibly light and warm, but the cropped cut and glossy finish (I bought mine in black) adds a certain polish and edge to anything I could wear underneath.

Super World The Super Puff Shorty Jacket

Clarissa Schmidt, Commercial Producer

I have discovered and bought so many new products this year, choosing just one seems impossible to me! But if I had to pick what is bound to be a longtime favorite, I would definitely highlight Living Proofs Full Body Shampoo and Conditioner. I’ve been looking for a sweet volumizing recipe for so long that this duo feels like the holy grail. I love how voluptuous and voluptuous my hair looks after each wash. I can’t stop recommending it to all my friends.

Living Proof Complete Shampoo

Kiana Murden, Beauty Business Writer

I recently started using Nars Soft Matte Foundation, a moisturizing and mattifying formula that gives me both the coverage and the pore-free appearance that I desire. Filled with hyaluronic acid, microalgae extract, and an anti-oxidant complex, this liquid foundation won’t budge or get too greasy throughout the day. A dream, really.