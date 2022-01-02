Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, and other divas impress with their fashion choices





Best Dressed Celebrity Weekly List This week had been a hell of a ride! From welcoming New Years to achieving all kinds of fashion goals by the end of the year, our favorite B-Town divas had been very busy. When it comes to taking style cues, these fashionistas most often leave the show with their sartorial choices. Armed with their MUAs and stylists, celebrities are always dressed to perfection when it comes to getting shutter clicks. This week, we bring you the divas who were simply stunning when it came to nailing their impeccable outfits. Take a look at this week’s best dressed celebrities: Priyanka Chopra: PeeCee said goodbye to 2021 in the most comfortably chic outfit she could muster. Looking gorgeous in a satin gown, the actress let her chunky braids flow down by pairing the look with a pair of fangs. By keeping her accessories to a minimum, we love her simplistic but glamorous look. Less is really more! Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi is certainly not opposed to leaving us speechless with her choices. This time, it was her Kaftan look that caught our attention. Dressed in a Manish Malhotra ensemble, the actress was a sight to behold in her bronze makeup and statement helmet. A little bit of gold detail never hurt anyone, after all! Kajol: While Kajol never fails to wow us with her ethnic choices, it was her bright red look that stole the show this time around. The actress is a total beauty in her red dress slit up to the thighs. Showing off her gorgeous curves, Kajol pulled off the look perfectly with ease. Parineeti Chopra: Need a little inspiration for your winter wardrobe? Get inspired by the style of Parineeti. The actress is currently in Europe and totally nails the mood for winter fashion. Opting for a cute little beret with her leather pants and sweater combo, the look was impeccably matched with those hard-to-miss boots and her fancy LV bag. Kriti I say: Talk about a total Boss girl and Kriti’s look will come to mind. Sticking to brunettes throughout, from her power combination to her makeup, the look is in perfect harmony with the vibe of her boss she was definitely going for. Accessorizing with gold-plated jewelry, the actress is a total sight for sore eyes in this look. Which of these divas impressed you the most? Let us know

