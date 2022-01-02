These are Noah Cyrus’ most daring and outrageous fashion statements

Connect with us

Bold and scandalous are two adjectives systematically associated with Miley Cyrus outfits. However, Noah Cyrus regularly turns heads with his striking and extravagant outfits, both on and off stage. Her ensembles often include structural pieces and glittering mesh jumpsuits accessorized with rhinestones and cowboy hats.

Cyrus sometimes represents outfits so adventurous and showy that they could be considered costumes and does not shy away from the risks of fashion. She made some very bold fashion statements with hats that can only be described as camp and an affinity for metallic. Here are 10 outfits that highlight her ability to wear any garment, no matter how outrageous it is.

ten Cyrus stunned at the 2020 Country Music Awards

Her outfit here looks like an ode to the women of country music and she captioned the look, on her Instagram, “Space Cowgirl” potentially referencing another singer, Kacey Musgraves, who is no stranger to making bold fashion choices herself.

VIDEO THINGS OF THE DAY

9 Grammy 2021

No list of Cyrus’ most daring looks would be complete without this iconic and controversial 2021 Grammys set. Memes have flooded the internet comparing Cyrus to marshmallows and whipped cream, which, when it comes to the food comparison, would have been. could have been much more brutal.

8 Billboard Music Awards 2021

Cyrus can’t seem to get away from the monochrome white robes. This look is reminiscent of her 2021 Grammy outfit. Is she potentially arguing that the opinions of cruel internet trolls shouldn’t dictate her fashion choices? Whatever her intention, this dress is eye-catching, and her multi-colored neon fluorescent nails contributed to the sensation.


seven Dressing like Kim Kardashian

Cyrus and his friend, Tana Mongeau, stunned in metallic minidresses. These outfits might not be daring on their own, but they hint at a matching outfit moment from the iconic duo, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Overall, this look aligns with the recent resurgence of the style trend of the 2000s, a decade full of bold fashion statements. Paris and Kim responded to the costumes on Instagram. It’s also clear that matching outfits aren’t the only things Cyrus and Mongeau do on Instagram.

6 In Suit With Magazine Paper

The sparkly minidress wasn’t the only time Cyrus played Kim Kardashian for Halloween. Who remembers the famous Kim K shoot for Paper Magazine and how it “broke the Internet”. Cyrus emulated Kardashian again when she took part in another iconic Paper Magazine shoot. Halloween is the best excuse for an outrageous fashion statement, and Cyrus delivered a perfect replica of a well-known manga character. Stylized Paper Magazine Noah Cyrus in a Perfect Sailor Mars Costume. Cyrus appeared on the cover of their Halloween issue. While this is clearly a costume, Cyrus gets daring points for playing the lesser-known Sailor Mars instead of Sailor Moon.


5 Cyrus doesn’t need a special occasion to look fantastic

Nothing says outrageous like a glittering ski goggle, casually worn miles from the slopes. This outfit is eye-catching without the mask mixing up a leather top, sequin studded pants, and surprisingly long metallic gold nails. However, the ski mask takes it to a whole new level. This set designed for insta is one of Cyrus’ most daring looks. Check out her Instagram for bold outfit inspiration and more casual fare. Whether she’s hanging out with her star-studded family or owning the red carpet, Cyrus knows how to create a stunning outfit.


4 When corresponding with Lil Nas X

Cyrus and Lil Nas X stun in coordinating cowboy ensembles. Lil Nas X is no stranger to the risks of fashion. The pair easily pulled off Western looks, showing the world that rhinestones, bangs, and cowboy hats pair well with bright psychedelic designs and acrylic nails. This isn’t the first time that a Cyrus sister has collaborated with Lil Nas X. Miley and he’s teamed up for “Am I Dreaming” on Montero.

3 The Cyrus sisters

This throwback photo shows Noah may be the more daring of the two Cyruses. The sisters shared a sweet moment, and Noah predicted the resurgence of the oversized costume trend of 2021 with this dazzled two-piece. Miley’s black dress and high bun look almost understated next to men’s clothing and Noah’s blunt lob. Both sisters were gorgeous, of course.


2 For his collaboration with Alan Walker

This singer just can’t tear herself away from oversized, monotonous monochromatic sets. His fidelity to the look dates back to January 2018 in this performance with Alan Walker on Jimmy Fallon. This collaboration highlights Cyrus’ versatility both in fashion and in his music. She adapted her penchant for white dresses into a more modern ensemble for this EDM artist.

1 This childhood pink set

This look wouldn’t be complete without a mullet country singer. The matching bow and indescribable hot pink jersey are certainly daring, though young Cyrus pulls it off easily. However, the real statement is in the potential of a pale blue eyeshadow and, as Cyrus points out, his father’s hair is highlighted.

Here's why Noah Cyrus hates being compared to his big sister, Miley Cyrus

Things had gotten so bad at a time when Noah got depressed and wanted to stop music altogether.

Read more


