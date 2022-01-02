“I didn’t win a prize but I made the front page”



Since the start of her country music career, Reba McEntire has released hit singles, produced platinum records and won countless awards. Her life’s accomplishments are impressive, but she has remained as gentle and down-to-earth as she started out. Fans love McEntire’s incredible voice, witty sense of humor, and fantastic sense of style. The country music icon always presents a stunning image every time she takes the stage. She has had her fair share of memorable outfits over the years. In fact, one dress was so far from its humble beginnings that it shocked fans, friends, and family. Reba McEntire had her big luck at a rodeo * {padding: 0; margin: 0; overflow: hidden} html, body {height: 100%} img, span {position: absolute; width: 100%; top: 0; bottom: 0; margin: auto} span { height: 1.5em; text-align: center; font: 48px / 1.5 sans-serif; color: white; text-shadow: 0 0 0.5em black} Like Biography reports, she applied what she learned about the cattle ranch to her music career: “You try to outsmart them, you try to outdo them and get there first. You help, you volunteer, you are on the front line. This is what I learned from working in cattle breeding, and it has helped me in the music business. McEntire’s wardrobe changed dramatically as his career progressed Reba McEntire preforms in 1990 in Nashville, Tennessee | Beth Gwinn / Getty Images McEntire entered the world of music with a radically different image. She grew up in a family heavily involved in rodeo, and those roots have shaped her personality. She was rough and tumble, and her image reflected her rural background. Closer every week recently reviewed McEntire’s style over the years. Early in his career, McEntire could often be seen wearing jeans and a comfy top. She started branching out a bit in the late 70s with flowy, flower-patterned dresses. In the early ’80s, her style choices took a flashier turn, with lots of rhinestones and chunky cowboy belts. Throughout the 80s, she continued to choose dazzling outfits with bright colors and fun accessories. In the early 90s, McEntire was a country music legend with tons of adoring fans. They absolutely adored her unparalleled musical talent, but they had also come to regard her as a style icon. Her unique personality combined with her fashion sense has created some truly stunning looks over the years. Reba wore one of her most memorable dresses to the 1993 CMA Awards In 1993, McEntire stunned the public with a risky wardrobe choice. When she took the stage to perform that night, the crowd gasped. Fans were used to McEntire’s bold styles, but this one was completely different. The singer donned a long red velvet dress with a revealing plunging neckline. The risky bodice of the dress featured mesh and lots of sparkles, which only emphasized her cleavage. The boot recently revisited that night at CMAs, recalling how McEntire joked that she didn’t win an award, but made headlines the next day. She also said she only had two fittings with the designer of the dress. She herself was shocked at how revealing it was when she presented it on the night of the awards show. In 2018, fans got to see the infamous dress again. McEntire came out of retirement to perform a special duet with Kelly Clarkson at the ACM Awards. The dress was still in good shape and the country star looked better than ever. RELATED: How Reba McEntire Is Linked To Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Divorce

