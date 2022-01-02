DeMar Dagger Part II lifts Chicago Bulls over Washington Wizards in dramatic fashion





You can’t make this stuff up. For the second time in just over 24 hours, a DeMar DeRozan bucket propelled the Chicago Bulls to victory on the buzzer. This time it was DeRozan hitting a hotly contested 3-point basket from the corner to give the Bulls a 120-119 victory in a game they were barely leading. According to a tweet posted by Basketball Reference, DeRozan is the first player in NBA history to hit a two-day winning buzzer-beater. DeRozan finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists and his partner in crime Zach LaVine had 35 points. The Bulls’ offense wasn’t great in the first half and LaVine really wore them early. The Bulls hung around for most of the game, but the key was that they stayed and never let the Wizards build too big a lead. They eventually equalized with just over two minutes to go when Vucevic managed a missed free throw from DeRozan and converted his own opportunity and-1. After the Wizards scored on the next possession to take the lead, the Bulls actually took the lead on a 3-point field goal from Zach LaVine. On the next possession Coby White was called up for a block foul on Bradley Beal which was upheld after review. Beal made both free throws to give the Wizards a one-point lead. On the next possession, DeMar DeRozan missed a mid-range shot that he normally always takes. Zach LaVine stunned with an emphatic block from behind on the next possession to prevent the Wizards from regaining the lead. After the Wizards turned down a quick mini break from LaVine on the other end by slapping her off Zachs’ hands, DeRozan fouled on an in-bounds play. The game was reviewed and DeMar DeRozan made both free throws. Kuzma was hot all night, but missed a long 3-point field goal that saved the Bulls 117-116 lead. The Bulls were unable to convert on the other end, giving the Wizards one more chance to reclaim the win in this game. This time Kuzma hit an even longer 3-pointers to give them a 119-117 lead. But the excitement of that shot quickly wore off when DeRozan punched even harder a second later. Call it a New Years hangover, a trap game, or whatever, but the Bulls made this game against the Wizards a lot harder than it needed to be. It’s tough to win when it takes until 4:20 in the third quarter for someone on your bench to score, but that’s exactly what the Bulls did. Granted, they still have plenty of their key players not helping bench production, but the Bulls have only got six points from their entire bench tonight. The Bulls also had just 30 points in the paint the entire game against the Wizards 72, but were able to nullify that with 17 field goals at 3 points. Fortunately, there are no asterisks or style points when it comes to NBA wins, and the Chicago Bulls are in the win column again. In case you haven’t heard, the Bulls have the best record in the Eastern Conference and have ushered in the New Year in the most exciting way possible. Now is the perfect time to be a Chicago Bulls fan.

