Rutgers men’s basketball hits Central Connecticut to shut down non-conference play





The Rutgers men’s basketball team started 2022 with a dominant 79-48 win over the central state of Connecticut. The victory ends the game out of conference for the Scarlet Knights (7-5, 1-1) before resuming the Big Ten game. The outcome of the games was never questioned, as Rutgers got to work early to build an impressive lead over the Blue Devils (4-11, 1-1). By the time the game reached halfway through the first half, the Knights were leading 17-8. From then until the end of half-time, Rutgers would outperform Central Connecticut State 27-6 and take a 44-14 lead at halftime. It was the biggest lead the program has had at the break so far this season. The Knights’ biggest overall lead would be 46 points en route to victory, as men’s basketball head coach Steve Pikiell used most of his bench in the dying minutes. Among those to see the action in the second half was the fifth-year forward Luc Nathan and second year care Aiden Terry . Nathan scored 2 points in his 6 minutes of action. I thought we were ready, that we were doing better. Twenty-five assists is like off the charts on 35 games, so I love that. noted Head Coach Steve Pikiell after the game. Second year center Clifford Omoruyi was Rutgers’ leading scorer and rebounder with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Upper guard Geo Baker joined Omoruyi in double digits with 11 points, seven assists and three three points. Baker is now a 6-9 combined from the ground in the last two games. As you know i was suffering from hamstring injury so i was watching it like it don’t happen to me it happens to me baker noted Thursday speaking about the program’s long layoff in December due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). I rested a bit, got to rest my hamstrings a bit, and felt a bit better. As Bakers’ seven assists set personal best for junior guard Paul Mulcahy led the team and tied their own season high with eight assists in the win. Second year care Aundre Hyatt led all the scorers off the bench with 9 points. The Knights led the Blue Devils in almost every team stat, with the 56-18 advantage in points in the paint being the most lopsided of all comparisons. Rutgers also led 32-11 for bench points, 24-6 for quick break points, 18-8 for points-off-turns and had a 49-31 advantage on rebound. Joe ostrowsky and Stephane Ayangma the two led Central Connecticut State in scoring with 12 points. Ayangma also produced a double-double with a record-breaking 10 rebounds, a number that included six offensive rebounds. No player shot more than 50 percent for the Blue Devils in what was an overall shooting performance of 27.3 percent. Rutgers will stay at home to resume the Big Ten game against Michigan on Tuesday in front of a sold-out crowd. The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. I want to thank the fans who came, I love the students who were there. I appreciate them very much … Pikiell noted . We need everyone to show up on Tuesday, we had a huge game against one of the best teams in our conference and we were going to need everyone here to make some noise (Jersey Mikes Arena on the Livingston campus ). For updates on the Rutgers Men’s Basketball Team, follow @TargumSports on Twitter.

