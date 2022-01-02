Fashion
Ten fashion trends to watch in 2022
Make them your own with touches of personalization
|
Posted 02.01.22, 09:58 AM
The year 2021, which we all hated from the bottom of our hearts, has finally come out. We are looking at 2022 with stars in our eyes and prayers in our hearts. We have put all our hopes in this year. The fashion world is in an unprecedented place, a fallout from the pandemic that has irreversibly changed the world. Forecasts of fashion trends – once a bible for critics, designers and fashionistas around the world – have lost their vigor. What we have now are simple suggestions. Predictions evolving from what we saw people embrace last year as they tried to juggle living room life and the glitz and glamor of the party. The result is a mishmash of the two – a loose silhouette on the one hand and a heavy dose of shine and shimmer on the other. There is no longer the one-size-fits-all approach to fashion. Fluid, personal, customizable are the key words. Don’t like the Pantone Color of the Year, Very Peri? Give it up and make orange your best friend. There is no fashion police who judge you. Do your own thing, in style! We plan to do just that! Bound by the habit of being a fashion editor for years, however, we have kept an eye on the international catwalks for Spring / Summer 2022 to assess which lines global brands want to shape fashion on this year. Here are 10 tips selected for you! Make them yours, with touches of personalization.
Yes, we look repetitive here! We know we’ve been writing about this trend for the past three years in a row. But it’s impossible to ignore this epic trend. Glitter, metallics, sparkle all that glitters and highlights are here to stay. Formerly limited to evening wear and
party clothes, sequins and metallics are now part of our daily life throughout the year. Consider a head-to-toe sequined outfit for a moment on the dance floor or a metallic tote to go with your glamorous look.
Brand watch: Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Carolina Herrera ….
Max the mini!
Mini skirts were a must in the collections of all the greats of fashion during their spring / summer 2022 showcase! The hem index theory – which suggests that skirt lengths are shorter in good times and longer in bad times – doesn’t seem to apply to this year. Hemming is on the rise, despite a poor global economic scenario. Showing off a leg can make it look glamorous and upbeat seems to be the idea!
Brand watch: Prada, Miu Miu, Missoni, Hermes, Dior … the works!
The low waist is back!
Go back to the turn of the millennium with low rise pants, denim or whatever. In the early 2000s, our pants were falling dangerously low to our waist. And we loved this trend – glamorous with tattoos on our stomachs or metallic chains. Well, start over, because low rise pants are about to make a big comeback! Let your pants rest comfortably low on your hips!
Brand watch: Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, Vetements, Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford …
PS. Beware of metal waist chains or chain belts as a trendy mic too!
All oversized!
We’ve been lazing around at home for almost two years now in relaxed silhouettes and we’ve almost bonded affectionately with these oversized pieces in our wardrobe. And we are determined to hang on to it! Whether it’s oversized shirts, baggy pants or large jackets, they are our best friends and will continue to be. A flowing oversized shirt paired with trendy loose pants will result in a super stylish look in 2022! On the other hand, a large square jacket one size larger than yours will be cool too!
Brand watch: Fendi, Zara ….
Bra tops!
It’s a trend for the adventurous fashionista, but it has made too many global runway appearances this season for us to ignore. Think of it as a valuable piece to layer under your blazer or jacket where you would otherwise go for a t-shirt, when you party. It’s a sure-fire way to showcase a tailored, structured look.
Brand watch: Michael Kors, Alexander McQueen ….
Capes and curtains!
Wraps, shrugs and capes are in no rush to leave. Cover up a vest for a Zoom call or dress up a simple t-shirt when a guest was at the door – these pieces have been our friends in need every time we contacted them. And we will be loyal to them! Some international brands like Fendi have taken inspiration from flowing capes and trains attached to simple tops, adding a touch of glamor!
Brand watch: Fendi, Valentino….
Blazer and large jackets!
Fitted and cropped blazers for a more tailored and tailored look or large square jackets for an oversized look … jackets are perched at both ends of the spectrum. The cropped blazer is teamed with everything from tailored pants to mini skirts. A throwback to the 90s in the form of biker-chic leather jackets is a trend you can’t miss too!
Brand watch: Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Alexander
Mc Queen, Dolce & Gabbana ….
Coordinate chic!
We warned you at the start that we had a hangover over last year’s styles, and coordinates are a good example!
Coordinating outfits or twin-sets have been our favorites in recent months and we’d love to hang on to them. Matching skirt and blazer or shirts and pants in the same print or color scheme – the sets give you a feminine, elegant and neat look without breaking a sweat.
Brand watch: Chanel, Dior, Versace….
Color me blue!
Color trend forecasters predict a warm overall palette for the year with occasional bursts of pop colors. Pantone recently revealed Very Peri, “a blue-purple haze” as the color of 2022. The shade, derived from the blue-purple periwinkle flower, is described as “a warm, friendly blue hue with a carefree confidence and a cheerful demeanor. “. While he picked Very Peri as his color of the year, there are other shades of blue that Pantone says will be significant this year. Spun Sugar, a pastel blue; Glacier Lake, a powdery blue; Parachutist, a bright blue; and Harbor Blue, a dark blue-green hue are some of the shades that Pantone says will be big this year. Regardless of the shade, blue seems to be the hottest color this year!
Combinations!
Here is a new one now! We’ve been in love with jumpsuits and playsuits for too long now and an upgrade was totally needed. Tail for catsuits to come into the picture! Think of them as a sexier take on jumpsuits or a glamorous makeover for your yoga costume! It’s not a trend for the faint of heart, but we’re soon seeing catsuits find favor with celebrities and partiers alike.
Brand watch: Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent.…
Photos courtesy: Agencies and Internet
