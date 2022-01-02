StylishSunday: Malavika Mohanan’s faux-leather midi dress to Sunny Leone’s disco-themed ensemble – M-Town’s best fashion moments | Malayalam Movie News





The world greeted 2022 with good humor and one can’t help but wonder what fashion means. Fashion changes, but the style lives on, French fashion designer Coco Chanel once said, and what better quote than this to launch 2022? From pop star Dua Lipa floating at the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef ​​gala in St. Barts in a glitzy gown consisting of a sheer sequined dress and lime green bodysuit to Deepika Padukone turning heads in a green velvet dress dark Gauri and Nainika at the premiere of ’83’, we saw quite a few fashion moments last week. But how have Souths Malayalam’s industry stars kept up with the trends? ETimes presents #StylishSunday, a segment where we strive to compile and rank the best fashion moments of the week from M-Town! And this week is indeed special, because we have only selected a handful of stars who celebrated the New Year 2022 in style! Malavika Mohanan

Has Malavika Mohanan already disappointed fashionistas? Well, this week was no exception. The Beyond The Clouds actress was in party mode, welcoming New Years Eve 2022. For New Years Eve girls’ night out, she donned a black wrap mini dress, with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. . Malavika Mohanan kept the outfit timeless, accessorizing it with gold hoops, golden bangles and rings. And for the first day of 2022, she chose a leather midi dress in a black shade. She started off on the right foot (literally), sporting a pair of sexy black Christian Louboutin point-toe pumps. And girl, we can’t take our eyes off her stunning look! Esther anil



Esther Anil has been wowing us with her clothing choices lately and this week too she has caught our eyes. The Drishyam actress donned a corset dress for her New Years photoshoot. The embellishment detail and sheer waist detail added the much-needed glam to the outfit. Esther Anil went for a clean updo in the middle and diamond earrings to complete the look. And we totally approve of it as a whole. Sunny Leone



The Baby Doll kept her outfit vibrant and fun for New Years Eve. She created some major disco vibes, as she dressed in a metallic midnight blue cropped shirt and a warm peacock green skirt. The printed heels, high pony, glamorous makeup and multi-colored painted nails were perfect. Anju Kurian |



Anju Kurian celebrated the New Year 2022 in style. The gorgeous actress wore a sequined dress with stripes. Glitter is everything these days and Anju Kurian absolutely pulled off the look. That’s all for today, fashionistas. See you all in the next episode of #StylishSunday. Until then, stay stylish and stunning!



