Flashback Anastacia: Men would say I looked like a sexy librarian, which was gross | Life and style

Born in Chicago in 1968 and raised in New York City, Anastacia Lyn Newkirk is the multi-platinum star known for her mezzo-soprano voice. Anastacia became one of the best-selling singers of the early 2000s with her career-defining debut album Not That Kind starring Im Outta Love. She went on to release six more albums and had No. 1 hits in over 20 countries. She was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2013, 10 years after the first, and suffers from supraventricular tachycardia. His 20-year tour, I’m out of lock, arrives in the UK in the fall of 2022.

This was taken in 2000, and I’m pretty sure I was in France promoting something. Looking at him now I see a little cherub face and a girl who has done her own hair and bought her own clothes. In my head, I looked really chic with my shrug, princess fur, and T-shirt. And those white pants! I thought white was the color of smart people.

I didn’t sign on a label for a long time because I didn’t adapt to it. It was the time of Britney and Christina and there was no one to model me on. In the end, not fitting in was also the thing that got me signed up. My A&R guy embraced who I was and figured out how to bring out the best in me in terms of how I liked the look and sound. It was a journey to get there, however. When I was trying to make a deal, people would say, Can you look more like Celine? I tried. I even tried to sound like Mariah, but failed to hit her high notes.

I looked different, so I wore glasses. Men who tried to hit on me would say things like: Oh you look like a sexy librarian! which I found rude. With a tint in the lenses, however, I felt cooler. Photographers were like you have to take them off and I said if I take them off I literally can’t see you. The whole world seems to be covered in petroleum jelly. So I always kept them. If you don’t defend yourself, no one else will.

Because my career first took off in Europe, I never felt that sense of validation, as if I had proven everyone wrong. Every time I came home I was just a person walking down the street. I was going to the airport and I was like, hey, where’s my car? There were no bodyguards with me the minute I got off the plane.

However, one of the most delightful moments of my career happened in New York City. Elton John is my total idol and we were featured in 2000. He told me he was doing a show at Madison Square Garden and asked if I was on a Saturday Nights Alright for Fighting duet. At the end of the song, he got down on his knees and kissed my navel. I was like, Wait, what am I supposed to do here? He’s a gentleman. I left the stage at the end of the song and screamed backstage. Did this just happen? Did I sit on a piano stool with Sir Elton John and play?

When I was 12 I was diagnosed Crohn’s disease. It scared me cause I never had a boyfriend and I thought: Oh my god I have a scar [from a stomach operation] and no one will want to come near me, because it’s just not a pretty disease. There were a few interesting guys who would say, Oh, is that a Caesarean? I would say: Yeah! It was a side baby. But over time I got used to the scar and started showing off my abs. I ended up kissing my body so much that I became a full month, wearing the bare minimum of what I was allowed to show on screen, essentially rib cage down.

It has become a topic of discussion. I didn’t care when male presenters made references to my body, because I never felt they were more powerful than me. I absolutely did not feel objectified. I was like my breasts are creepy amazing and they are HUGE! But do you touch them? Then you have a problem.

Guys wear glasses and ogle all the time. It was [American broadcaster] Howard Sterns character. He’s very sexual as a person on his show, but actually he’s such a nice guy. And Jonathan Ross was the same. You film him for his talk show and he transforms into a character, that’s something for boys. Plus, it’s hard to forget that they’re there when I posted them like this. Of course, these guys should probably have the decorum not to mention it, but I’ve never seen myself invaded in any way.

If I hadn’t had a breast reduction in 2003 I wouldn’t have found out about my cancer until much later, but it was still in its early stages. Plastic surgeons don’t order mammograms, they come in normally and do their job, but mine did. I was lucky, but the diagnosis was shocking and my career was at one of its highest peaks. My first thought was, wow, is this how I’m going to die? I thought I would go in a plane crash.

I never stopped writing during the treatment. But when I started radiation therapy, it made me tired, forgetful and lifeless. It was torture when I had an idea and it was going out of my brain before I had a chance to figure it out.

The second time [in 2013], I had a double mastectomy, which was very difficult for me to bounce back. The doctors removed muscles from my back to rebuild my breasts, so some postures are difficult and I have terrible neck problems. Rather than dwell on it, I decided my job is to pass a message on to other people: don’t panic, go get mammograms sooner than the doctor says. Go see this thing that worries you so that we can have you longer.

I don’t think a woman really thinks her body is the best thing in the world. There are always things you want to change. But as I get older I realize that there is nothing I can do to stop the aging process. It’s tough on women, the ’50s were bad with all the bulletproof bras and corsets, but today with all those social media filters I think it’s even worse. At the same time, I see the very young generation coming out with so much confidence and diversity: I am them and I have green hair, accept it! And they’ve got 12. It’s exciting, we need those kind of rock stars out there.

I don’t even know how many surgeries I have had in my life. But every time I’ve been through shit, instead of feeling like an obstacle, I see it as a detour. You may have a longer path to get to where you want to be, but trust the universe and have confidence that it will lead to something great. Find hope in a terrible situation and move on.