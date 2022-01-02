Where to watch all the nominees for foreign language films at the Golden Globes – WWD





Awards season is officially on. On December 21, the Oscars unveiled their shortlist for categories comprising Best International Feature Film – a list that largely mirrored the Golden Globe nominees for Best Foreign Language Film, unveiled on December 13 (with the exception of “Parallel Mothers” by Pedro Almodóvar ”- Spain’s official Oscar submission was“ The Good Boss, ”starring Javier Bardem.) Here’s a guide to the five films nominated for the Golden Globe, among other big cinema awards in 2022, and where to watch them. “Compartment n ° 6” (Germany, Russia, Finland)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen, “Compartment No. 6” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in competition, where it won the Grand Prix (with a second film, “A Hand of God”.) The film is based on a film Finnish 2011 novel by Rosa Liksom. Seated on a train from Moscow to the arctic city of Murmansk, two foreigners sharing a sleeping car – a young Finnish woman and a Russian minor – connect during the long journey. How to watch: “Compartment No. 6” opens in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on January 26. “Drive my car” (Japan)

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi took inspiration from a short story by Haruki Murakami for his latest film, which, despite the source material, lasts almost three hours. The story centers on a recently widowed director, who is paired with a young woman hired to be his driver. The adaptation of Hamaguchi, which premiered at Cannes, won the festival’s best screenplay award and the FIPRESCI award, and won the best international feature film at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. The film is considered one of the top contenders to watch throughout awards season. How to watch: “Drive My Car” is shown in select theaters. “The hand of God” (Italy)

Director Paolo Sorrentino’s new film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story set in the 1980s in Naples. The title refers to the iconic footballer Diego Maradona, whose presence looms large in the film. “The Hand of God” received the Grand Jury Prize in Venice, where main actor Filippo Scotti also won the Marcello Mastroianni Prize. How to watch: “The Hand of God” is available to stream on Netflix. “A hero” (Iran, France)

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s film “A Hero” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it shared the Grand Prix with “Compartment No. 6”. The film stars Amir Jadidi as a man on two days leave from debt prison. His attempts to get his debt canceled go wrong when social media kicks in. How to watch: “A Hero” hits US theaters on January 7 and on Amazon Prime on January 21. “Parallel mothers” (Spain)

Pedro Almodóvar reunited with Penélope Cruz for his latest film “Parallel Mothers”, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and screened at the New York Film Festival. Cruz and Milena Smit play the role of single women, at different stages of their life, who meet in the hospital room where they are both about to give birth. How to watch: “Parallel Mothers” is showing in select theaters. RELATED: 5 of the Most Animated Movies Debuting in the US at the New York Film Festival

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/eye/lifestyle/golden-globe-foreign-language-film-nominees-1235024555/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos