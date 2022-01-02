From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh: Fashion Successes and Failures (December 27-January 2)





After serving us ultra sleek and chic looks all year round, our favorite Bollywood celebrities have made sure to say goodbye to the year in style. In the final week of 2021, B-town celebrities were spotted in the city making a statement with their fashion choices. Let’s take a look at who did and didn’t hit the mark this week.

Janhvi Kapoor She was seen outside the gymnasium. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT–Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside his gym after a workout, wearing a light-colored kurta and hot pink palazzos. Her hair was left open and she completed the look with juttis. Khushi kapoor Khushi Kapoor kept it both casual and chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Khushi Kapoor was seen outside of her Pilates class looking relaxed and chic. She was dressed in an oversized light blue shirt and bootcut denim jeans, complete with fur zippers, tied hair and a black mask. Sophie choudry Sophie Choudry made a statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Sophie Choudry’s light pink dress with embellishments and rhinestones, designed by Bhawna Rao, perfectly paired with on-trend jewelry and bold smoky eye makeup was one of the best looks of this week. The actor was absolutely gorgeous! Nora Fathi Nora posed for the Paps. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Nora Fatehi stepped out into town wearing a lemon yellow ethnic kurta with white palazzo pants. She kept it casual and stylish, completing her look with juttis and smooth, straight hair. Nushrratt Bharccha Nushrratt Bharuccha keeps it simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen wearing a relaxed white tank top paired with mint green pants. Black sunglasses and flats completed this casual look. Alia bhatt Alia Bhatt was seen leaving a restaurant. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Alia Bhatt wowed everyone with her black tube jumpsuit which she accessorized with a black tote bag. She left her wavy hair open and kept it minimal with makeup and accessories. Sunny kaushal Sunny Kaushal was seen in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Sunny Kaushal was seen wearing a gray tie-dye t-shirt over blue jeans. He wore a white cap and white sneakers to complete his build. Sharvari wagh Sharvari Wagh keeps it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) TO HIT– Sharvari Wagh was seen wearing a casual but elegant outfit. She wore a solid black top with beige cargo pants and a matching black belt. She completed her outfit with a black shoulder bag, a pair of black sunglasses and sneakers. Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh fails to impress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) MISS– Ranveer Singh was spotted heading out for a family Christmas dinner, wearing a semi-formal ensemble. Over a white shirt and black pants, he wore a brown velvet blazer with a green hat and sunglasses. The outfit was poorly coordinated, leaving us disappointed. For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

