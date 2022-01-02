Want to dress like a BTS? K-pop group’s outfits for the Grammys to be auctioned off





Ever dreamed of dressing like RM or Jungkook from BTS? Here is your chance. The outfits worn by the Korean boy band at the last Grammy Awards will go under the hammer in January at Julien’s Auctions. They could make tens of thousands of dollars. The arrival of members of K-pop group BTS at the 63rd Grammy Awards has not gone unnoticed. Read more: Walk in their place? Joe Flizzow and SonaOne Take to Sneaker Design Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin walked the red carpet in outfits from Louis Vuitton’s Fall / Winter 2021 men’s collection, prompting some fans to speculate on a possible partnership with the luxury brand. Later that evening, the seven artists changed gear to perform their single Dynamite on the scene. These performance sets will be auctioned off on January 30 in a massive celebrity merchandise sale hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. The outfits could cost between $ 30,000 (RM125,200) and $ 50,000 (RM209,000), according to the auction house’s estimate. However, it is possible that the bidding will increase rapidly for these bespoke black, white and orange costumes, given the infatuation of the boy band fans for the outfits of their idols. Indeed, the sets worn by the septet in the official video of Dynamite sold for US $ 162,500 (RM 678,200) in January of last year, although Julien’s Auctions estimated them at US $ 40,000 (RM 167,000). It was no surprise to Darren Julien, the manager of the auction house. “If you take a set of outfits worth US $ 2,000 (RM8,300) and put them on BTS, play them in a music video, and the song is nominated for a Grammy, you come to increase the value of those. held 81 times, “he said the Guardian in May. Other outfits worn by musicians during award ceremonies will go under the hammer on January 30. Read more: How beautiful watches are an integral part of the James Bond look Among them, a white and gold dress adorned with rhinestones that Dolly Parton wore when she received the MusiCares “Person of the year” award in 2019. It is estimated to be worth between 2,000 USD (8,300 RM) and 4,000 USD (16,700 RM). Collectors can also try to acquire the silver outfit that Katy Perry wore to a concert in Nashville in 2012. It is estimated to cost between $ 3,000 (RM12,500) and $ 5,000 (RM20,900). , according to Julien’s Auctions. Guitars belonging to Harry Styles, James Hetfield of Metallica, Chris Cornell, Paul McCartney and Keith Richards are also on view at the upcoming Julien’s auction, all proceeds of which will be donated to the MusiCares organization. AFP Relaxnews

