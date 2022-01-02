Fashion
Taliban carry out vehicle checks to see men’s beards, women’s clothing
The Taliban have tried to present themselves as a more tolerant version of the hard-line Islamist group that ruled Afghanistan two decades ago. However, we are now learning that facial hair and clothing speaks volumes about the alleged new leadership style of militant groups. Last September, the Taliban banned beard shaving and warned that violating the decree would lead to severe penalties. The Taliban even imposed a new dress code on all students, teachers and staff, ordering them to wear an Islamic abaya and a niqab that covers the hair, body and most of the face.
Now, according to a video obtained by Republic, the Taliban have started checking bearded men and the way the women are dressed. In the clip, Taliban fighters are seen stopping vehicles in an attempt to check the driver for facial hair. A Taliban fighter also explains to the driver how a beard is a good thing in Islam.
According to sources, the activist also told the driver not to drive a woman who is not dressed properly. He asked the driver not to even drive two women in the front seat. The Taliban fighter told the driver that he was only allowed to take single women for a distance of up to 45 kilometers.
The ‘new’ style of government of the Taliban
These instructions therefore suggest a return to strict control of the groups in power, despite the promises of a gentler form of government. Since the Islamist group took power on August 15, a series of discriminatory rules have been enacted by the Taliban across Afghanistan. outputs, and should not mix. The militant group also ordered young girls and women to stay indoors and not to go to school.
Activists have even banned women from appearing in television roles, asked municipal workers to stay home, and their jobs can be filled by a man. Since then, several Afghan women have taken to the streets to protest for their basic rights. The Taliban, on the other hand, has repeatedly stated that restrictions on women are temporary and are only in place to ensure that all workplaces and learning environments are ‘safe’ for women and workers. girls. However, respect for women’s rights has been cited by global donors as a condition for restoring aid to Afghanistan, which faces a deep humanitarian and economic crisis.
Image: AP
