Yellowtail Modern Asian cuisine and sushi • Boca Magazine





Sometimes you fancy a lively night out on the town, and sometimes you just want a heavenly meal in a comfortable, hassle-free setting. Skirting the toll highway, Yellowtail is rooted in a western residential neighborhood that offers an intimate place to gather with friends and family. Chef and partner Andrew Marc Rothschild has cooked in notable international cuisines including Michelin-starred Au Crocodile, Frances, Miamis The Forge and Palm Beachs The Breakers and he brings that elevated experience and cuisine to Delray Beach. What sets Yellowtail apart from the plethora of other sushi restaurants is its fully customizable menu with its impressive variety of proteins. Yes, most places allow you to substitute a protein in a dish, but here you can modify a roll exactly as you want. You don’t want salmon but tuna in this chef’s roll? No problem. Plus, the proteins here are far from basic. Yes, there is chicken or shrimp for your pad thai or your curry, but there is also duck, lobster, squid and scallops or eel, ama ebi (prawns), toro and sea urchins for your lemurs, to name a few. Yum Yum Amberjack Popcorn Shrimp The menu offers a wide choice of small cold and hot starters, including crudos that are perfect to share. We started with the Tuna Poppers ($ 14), a generous serving of spicy tuna on a crispy rice cupcake; and Yum Yum Popcorn Shrimp ($ 16), lightly fried for a light crunch with a hint of sriracha aioli spice. The crispy Brussels sprouts and bok choy with half orange miso frosting ($ 10) delighted us all, and the lavender honey and lime glazed fried calamari ($ 16) found a balance. airy and tender with sweet and citrus. Moving on to sushi rolls, we chose the SOB (South of the Border) and the Super Nami. The first ($ 18) included large, creamy rolls of tequila-dried salmon, avocado, green onions, sundried tomatoes and cream cheese topped with pine nuts and a smoked poblano aioli, while that the last one ($ 19) had smaller rolls with comparable freshness and flavors. . The shrimp tempura, eel, avocado and cucumber were topped with spicy mayo, tuna, eel sauce, and tempura flakes which added to the light crunch. When the entrees knocked, the table suddenly fell silent. The Massaman Shrimp Curry ($ 24) found a delicate sweet and savory harmony with snow peas, sweet potatoes, onions, peppers, and cashews, and finished with avocado slices. For extra spice, try red or panang curries. The star of the night was the Crispy Duck ($ 27) with its crisp grilled textured skin, juicy juicy meat, and crispy sautéed vegetables. While Rothschild’s Asian dishes have been enjoyed by neighboring locals for nearly four years, now is the time to head west on Atlantic Avenue the next time you crave high-quality dishes created from local ingredients. world origin. This story comes from November / December issue of Boca magazine. To learn more, click here to subscribe to the magazine.

