Nicole Kidman celebrates New Years Eve with husband Keith Urban and famous friends in Sydney
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban celebrated New Years Eve in style with their celebrity friends on Friday.
The high-profile couple hosted a star-studded party at their Sydney Harborside apartment with guests including Channel Nine presenter Peter Overton.
Nicole, 54, dressed to impress in a long, form-fitting floral dress as she chatted with friends on the balcony.
The actress tied her long red hair back and was all smiles as she relaxed with the guests and watched the sun go down.
Meanwhile, Keith kept him cool in a printed t-shirt, black blazer, and color-matched pants.
Nicole returned to Australia after a trip to the United States with her two daughters, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, last month, where she was promoting her new movie, Beeing the Ricardos.
She and Keith married in 2006, five years after her split from actor Tom Cruise, with whom she shares two adopted children, Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26.
Nicole recently revealed the secret of her marriage to Keith and said the couple are “pretty normal” and prefer to stay out of the spotlight.
Talk to Australian women’s weekly Regarding her relationship, the Oscar-winning actress has said that staying focused on the family is one of the keys to a successful marriage.
“I live part of my life in the public eye. Only a small portion, ”the 54-year-old told the publication.
“I have my job, but my real life is quite private,” she continued.
“I am very fortunate to have a very close family. Were very close. I had a fantastic daddy and I have a fantastic husband, and despite all of that Keith and I are pretty normal.
