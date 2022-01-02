Turn your photos into a vintage-inspired fashion contact sheet





Watch the video: Use Affinity to create a vintage-inspired contact sheet If you’re struggling to choose your favorite shot from a series of similar images, think about how even harder it was in the movie days. One of the methods used to check and compare the shots during the day was a contact sheet. It was a convenient way to display an entire roll of film on a single sheet of paper, and in the past it was an important part of the creative process for photographers. While this may be outdated in practical terms, it is still an interesting visual effect to try. Here we’ll pay homage to the contact sheet and show you how to recreate the look on a sequence of shots in Affinity Photo. We have provided a contact sheet template, (Download here on your computer), so that you can fill it with images using the layers parent-child feature. We can create rectangles for each image and then make our snapshots children of those rectangles, which allows us to crop each image as we see fit without any overlap between the images. Finally, we will add some notes and boost the tones to finish. Here’s how… Create a contact sheet like this, using our step-by-step guide (Image credit: James Paterson) The best affinity photo deals of the day 01 Make a box (Image credit: James Paterson) Open the ‘contact sheet’ file provided in Affinity (download here), then go to Document> Rotate 90 Degrees Clockwise. Next, we’re going to create frames to hang each of our images on. Grab the Rectangle tool from the toolbar and drag a shape onto the upper left frame. 02 Copy the rectangles (Image credit: James Paterson) Get the Move tool, hold Alt and drag the rectangle to make a copy. Position it on the next frame. Keep dragging Alt to make copies for each of the images. Then drag the bottom layer to the top of the stack, so that the border of the movie is in front of everything else. 03 Make a “child” (Image credit: James Paterson) With the Move tool, click on the first frame to select the appropriate layer. Take a shot in Affinity. It will appear as a layer on top of the rectangle. Drag the image layer above the rectangle, then drag it to the right – the shot will become a “child” of the shape layer. 04 Fill in the frames (Image credit: James Paterson) Now that the image layer is confined to the rectangle, we can drag the bounding box to resize it as we like. Highlight next frame and drag another shot – repeat. Continue in the same way to fill all the frames, varying the cropping as you go. 05 Copy note (Image credit: James Paterson) Highlight the top image layer, then click the adjustment icon in the Layers panel and choose Black & White – adjust colors accordingly. Then open the image “contact sheet notes” (download here). Use the Rectangular Marquee Tool to select one of the shapes, then copy and paste it. 06 Shuffle the note in (Image credit: James Paterson) Use the Move tool to position and resize the note on the images, then click the cog icon to open the merge box. Drag the black point on the source layer ranges down to soften the whites, leaving the red. Read more: The best photo editing software: image editors for novices and pros

