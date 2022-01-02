Fashion
Elizabeth Hurley dresses up in sexy Supergirl outfit for fun New Years celebrations
Elizabeth Hurley put on a lively display as she dressed up as a sexy Supergirl for fun New Years celebrations on Friday night.
The model, 56, looked to be ending 2021 well in the loud snaps uploaded to her Instagram where she was joined by a male companion.
The star looked sensational in the bodycon outfit which included the classic blue corset top with the logo, a gold belt and a red skirt.
Pose: Elizabeth Hurley put on a lively display as she dressed up as a sexy Supergirl for fun New Years celebrations on Friday night
She caused a storm with the man before they fell to the ground together and she put her leg on him.
The final photo showed more of her daring outfit, which included a cape, fishnet tights and knee-length boots.
In her caption, she teased: ‘Supergirl vs Superman. Happy New Year everyone.’
Fun: The model, 56, looked to end 2021 well in the loud snaps uploaded to her Instagram where she was joined by a male companion
Earlier this month, Elizabeth revealed that she sprained her ankle as she enjoyed her last day in the Caribbean, where she was filming her last Christmas movie in the Caribbean.
Beside a stunning snap of her posing in a green kaftan, she wrote: “Goodbye to the glorious Caribbean – it was a blast – despite the sprained ankle.”
The star was inundated with messages of support wishing her a speedy recovery.
All smiles: The star looked sensational in the bodycon outfit which included the classic blue corset top with the logo, a gold belt and a red skirt
It came after Elizabeth slipped into another racy Versace dress for a scorching shoot – 27 years after she wowed THAT safety pin dress.
Taking to Instagram, the 56-year-old model delighted her followers with a video working her angles while wearing a plunging black dress.
Elizabeth showed off her sensational figure in the fitted garment that featured a plunging neckline to showcase her many assets.
Celebrations: In her caption, she teased: “Supergirl vs Superman. Happy New Year everyone ‘
Kneeling on a lounge chair in front of a cityscape, the mother-of-one raised her arms in the air and jumped at her hip as she posed for photographer Ellen von Unwerth.
The video was all the rage with designer Donatella Versace, who commented: “Yesssss !!!! FABULOUS !!! ‘
She also recently celebrated getting her Covid recall by posting a snap in a leopard print bikini.
Strike a pose: This comes after Elizabeth slipped into another racy Versace dress for a scorching shoot – 27 years after she wowed THAT safety pin dress
