Men’s Basketball NAU Falls East Washington Back at Skydome | Local





ERIC NEWMAN Editor-in-Chief of Sun Sports

The northern Arizona men’s basketball played their first home game in over a month and their first game in the Walkup Skydome since the 2019-20 season, but couldn’t capitalize on the advantage from the field, losing 78-65 to eastern Washington. The Eagles outscored the Lumberjacks (4-9, 1-2 Big Sky) 46-14 in paint. Although northern Arizona tried to adjust to the attacks indoors, especially at the end of the competition, it couldn’t do enough to contain visitors. Forward Linton Acliese scored 30 points, a career-high, and the Eagles shot 56.4 percent from the field. “They have kind of a positionless offense, very interchangeable pieces. A lot of guys can flaunt, a lot of guys can go back on the outside. So we tried to manipulate the games,” said the Lumberjacks guard. Keith Haymon. “We made a few adjustments in the second half, but we just didn’t perform as well as we should have.” Knowing their opponent’s tendencies to flaunt and try to score lay-ups or throw the ball for the open jumpers, the northern Arizona played a great roster with several forwards. Still, Eastern Washington shot effectively, scoring 53.3 percent of their shots in the first half. People also read … The Lumberjacks, however, got off to a searing hot start. Guard Jalen Cone hit four from three runs, and Haymon added three, and the Lumberjacks finished the first half shooting 57.1 percent from depth. However, fault issues from Cone and forward Carson Towt kept the pair on the bench more than coach Shane Burcar wanted, allowing the Eagles to stay close despite the Lumberjacks’ hot shot. The fouls piled up in the end, with Towt fouling with 3:03 left in the game as the Lumberjacks looked to make a late comeback. “I thought they had manipulated some games that we worried about to their advantage,” said Burcar. The Lumberjacks had up to nine points, but Eastern Washington retaliated with a late run. Cone hit a float just before the buzzer to reduce the deficit, but the Eagles were leading 38-36 at halftime. Then, as the Eagles continued to rack up points, the Lumberjacks cooled offensively. The same shots that came early didn’t hit late in the game and the Eagles began to increase their lead. “We were 4 against 18 against 3 in the second half. You make three more, you’re really happy with that. I think the guys have to shoot. I think we had a lot of good looks there. “said Burcar. “We have to find guys who are consistent.” Eastern Washington, in its dominance of painting, also rebounded effectively in the second half. Several offensive rebounds led to easy baskets for the Eagles, who were already shooting well without the extra help. “They continued their runs. We had a few defensive breakdowns and they beat us on the boards. They got a lot of offensive rebounds and second chance points. So I think that’s where a lot of their offense went. been triggered, and it’s kind of slowed down our attack as well, ”Haymon said. Eastern Washington increased their lead to double digits and stalled Northern Arizona’s comeback attempt for most of the second half. Forward Aguek Ajang threw a dunk to reduce the lead to just nine points, but the Lumberjacks couldn’t get any closer. The Eagles closed the game and pushed their record to 8-6 (2-1 Big Sky). Haymon stands out Haymon scored a high 19 points off the bench, including 11 in the first half. Cone was right behind at 18. When Haymon is active, especially from 3 points, the Lumberjacks are a much more dynamic offensive team. “He’s absolutely someone we count on, who will widen the field for Nik Mains and Jalen Cone, and I think Keith will be that consistent player,” said Burcar. Next Northern Arizona’s next game is their last non-conference contest of the season. The Lumberjacks welcome NAIA nemesis Embry-Riddle on Wednesday. On paper, northern Arizona is a big favorite against the Eagles. Embry-Riddle however came to shake up the Lumberjacks, 82-70, in 2017. The Lumberjacks will look to use Wednesday’s contest as a learning experience for the remainder of the season. “It will be a good opportunity for us to work on the things we need, going through the conference,” said Haymon. “Obviously that’s the big part of the season here, the most important part. So we’re working on the issues and making adjustments quickly so that we can start winning games in the Big Sky.” Get local news delivered to your inbox!

