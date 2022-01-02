The 2021 fashion trends that rocked the fashion world

By Rukeve Ochuko January 02, 2022 | 11:00 am Fashion has peaked this year and crossed the boundaries of many style impossibilities. Designers of all shapes and sizes across the world have created new styles, breaking from the norm to which the fashion world is used. These new fashions, although unusual, have become a trend widely accepted by the public. It ushered in a new dimension.Fashion peaked this year and crossed the boundaries of many style impossibilities. Designers of all shapes and sizes across the world have created new styles, breaking from the norm to which the fashion world is used. These new fashions, although unusual, have become a trend widely accepted by the public. This ushered in a new dimension of style for many to explore and integrate their style. Here are some of the fashion trends that rocked 2021: the Kim Kardashian full face mask. Photo GettyImages ATLANTA, GEORGIA JULY 22: Kanye West is seen at the DONDA by Kanye West listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group) Face masks have always been fashionable but never quite integrated into contemporary clothing. This year, the wearing of full face masks has established itself in contemporary fashion and has become a fashion trend. People have accessorized their outfits with full face masks. From evening wear and everyday wear to street fashion outfits, full face masks top it all off. There was the dazzled, satin and metallic face mask among others. Fashion icons from Kim Kardashian to Kanye West, Wizkid and more have been tweaking the full face mask trend, resulting in various unique styles that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Large / Oversized Shoes You would think it would never have become fashionable due to the fun look it adds to its appearance. However, big and oversized shoes have taken 2021 by storm and many have fallen in love with the style. These oversized shoes, also known as mascot shoes, have helped many to get rid of some of the discomforts of wearing shoes that are right for your height. In a Vogue fashion article, a wearer of oversized shoes revealed that the sensation of wearing oversized shoes is like a foot massage cradled by delicious padded foam and kissed by a quilted coat. Guess one wouldn’t have to worry about smelly feet and sore toes that sometimes occur when wearing tight-fitting shoes. Without a doubt, this is a trend that favors comfort over looks. Ebuka rocker tracksuits and joggers | TheOlaofLagos Toke Makinwa | Instagram Breaking out of lockdown has taken its toll on the fashion world. Being indoors for over a year ushered in wearing tracksuits and jogging bottoms for outdoor activities. Previously, tracksuits and joggers were mostly worn indoors and in the gym. 2021 turned it around and turned these clothes into an everyday fad. Many around the world wore joggers and tracksuits while going about their daily activities. The comfort they brought has made it a style that is fully accepted around the world. During the covid lockdown, many people around the world spoke out about gaining weight and losing fitness due to the cancellation of outdoor activities. Thus, joggers helped to give confidence to people who did not feel comfortable in their body after locking. More importantly, the tracksuits and joggers introduced a cool, trendy street style touch. Tik-Tok Body Shaper Leggings Wearing body shapers is no stranger to the beauty and fashion world, but tighter tummy and butt TikTok leggings came fresh in 2021. It started out as a simple one. fashion trend on TikTok and many have fallen in love with the way it made their bodies appear. With this, it has become a part of the fashion all over the world. The famous TikTok leggings helped grip the waist and lift the buttocks, giving women the hourglass figure. However, some have revealed that it does not work for their bodies, but has received widely good reviews. Which makes them a great choice of clothing for many and doesn’t make them worry about their stomachs and hips. A2K A2K. Photo @femioluwayemi Y2K fashion has made a comeback this year as crop tops, durags, flared pants, short leather skirts have become the norm among Gen Z and Gen Y. On the contrary, it has had the same cool effect we got from Genevièves, Omotolas and Rita Dominics. Blings A Matopeda Atelier Wedding Dress. Photo adebayophotographer Mercy Eke in a @veekeejames_official We haven’t forgotten the blings this year. This year has seen a lot of shine, sugar, lace and velvet. Following this trend, one thing that stood out for us was the nude fabrics which fell beautifully on the skin and gave it a natural effect. The fashion trends of 2021 have pushed the boundaries, indicating that fashion has no limits to creativity. 2022 would perhaps push further.