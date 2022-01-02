Fashion
Camila Cabello with Tropical Dress and Black Adidas Sneakers
Camila Cabello we love as a singer – we can’t stop humming her summer hit ‘Don’t go yet’– and also as a woman, always natural and very sure of herself. This trust is transmitted with looks from their concerts and video clips, where she highlights her beautiful curves, and also in her daily outfits, for which she chooses clothes that you love and that can be combined very comfortably. We could go into her closet and find a pattern that we could wear without looking like it was borrowed. His style is not at all forced. Mix up lots of summer 2021 trends, like knitted whips or floral dresses, with other timeless basics.
Camila Cabello, who will be Cinderella in the adaptation of the story by Amazon Prime, has chosen a tropical dress that we liked to walk in the park with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes and her dog Tarzan. Her design was romantic in style with all the details to become one of our favorite dresses for the month of August: Midi cut, bow straps, strapless neckline and lots of movement. It appears to have been tailor-made for Camila Cabello, who combined it in a very relaxed nails on black Adidas sneakers and white socks, prioritizing comfort above all.
This tropical dress by Camila Cabello is the Nikita model of the brand Reformation. Its pattern is worn like a bodice at the neckline and the waist is also tightened, mark the female figure in a very sensual way. However, it contrasts with a loose skirt. The perfect balance between comfort and form. This is why it combines so well with sandals, heels and even with sneakers Camila’s classic black Adidas.
Also, we who are certain passionate about ruffles because they always give a lot of grace and style to clothes, we have not forgotten that this dress has a border of ruffles on the neckline and also a large ruffle on the hem, which opens like a trumpet. There is no way it could be wrong.
Camila dropped her suspenders like she was a Bardot neckline, which increased the attractiveness of the dress. With their hoops and their golden necklaces It seemed that the ‘Havana’ singer had returned to Cuba where she was born.
Camila Cabello showed that this is a very comfortable design while playing with her dog, lying in the grass and leaning against the shade of a tree to spend some time as close as possible to her boy, with whom she is more serious than ever.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes met in 2014, when they were both opening act and Camila was still part of Fifth Harmony. In 2019 they confirmed their relationship and the month has passed everyone has been talking about them because of the way Shawn defended his girlfriend against criticism for her weight gain. A message body positive that Camila also transmits from her networks, like many other celebrities like Alexandra Pereira, who yesterday reflected on Instagram on the importance of accepting and loving yourself with stretch marks, scars and finally, just like we are.
Camila Cabello’s dress
Reform, 275 euros
