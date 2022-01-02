Marks and Spencer Shares Snapshot Of Model Wearing ‘Gorgeous’ Dress, But Fans Are Excited About Something Else





Some M&S shoppers were distracted by one thing in particular after the store released a lovely winter dress. The beloved High Street retailer posted a photo of a multi-colored dress on her Instagram to the delight of her 1.9 million followers. The “gorgeous” dress, however, has been overshadowed by discussions of a new trend for 2022 – you heard it here first – the color yellow apparently. READ MORE: London could have air taxis “as cheap as Uber by 2024” that would fly over the capital in 12 minutes The message read, “Did you hear the news? The yellow is going to be huge this year and we have exactly what you need.” And it seems most fans agree. One of them said, “Yellow is a happy and bright color! “ Another agreed: “Yes, please make more clothes in yellow. It’s my favorite color. “ However, not everyone was in love with the dress. One of them said: “Yuck. I can’t wear yellow!” Others have claimed both items are now out of stock. They said, “All sizes are out of stock! Another made things less sweet. They said, “Every time they put a reduced price or never got it or when you look the price is higher, I’m sick of wasting my time watching M&S.”



But another said sales were expected. They said, "Things are selling. It was posted 7 hours before you commented."

